09 Apr 2018, Edition - 1000, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- More than 225 artists, 80 percent of them women, volunteered to paint the station free of cost
- Crude bomb blast at Dum Dum railway line, 1 injured in bomb explosion, 10 crude bombs recovered so far
- Before the PNB scam broke, Nirav Modi and Choksi left India with their families. A case was registered against them soon after
- Cong calls for day-long fast to promote peace and harmony, BJP releases video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast
- Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP announces first list of 72 candidates
- Bitcoins in India have been trading at more than Rs 10 lakh each, while people are investing amounts ranging from Rs 3,000 to several lakhs of rupees
Woman threatens to kill self in front of Kerala Secretariat
Covai Post Network
April 7, 2018
Kochi: A woman threatened to commit suicide in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram this morning.
A native of Padiyoor in Kannur, Veena climbed a tree and shouted that she was going to end her life. Soon police and fire and rescue personnel reached the place and struggled to bring her down.
She said she would not come down unless police cases registered against her in Kannur were withdrawn.The charges include creating violence in the police station in Kannur in 2014.
Police failed to persuade her and bring her down. Finally, fire and rescue personnel brought her down using force.