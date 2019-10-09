Kesarwala Brings in Corporate Gifting with Healthier Options

From home made chocolates and office stationery to customized sweets, the recent years have seen a remarkable growth in the space of corporate gifting. With the evolving needs of the corporate world, the range of creative and innovating gifting solutions are also increasing.

As per reports, the corporate gifting market is growing at a whopping rate of 200% annually, contributing to approximately INR 12,000 crore. While this industry has witnessed a paradigm shift from traditional to modern customised gifts; sweets have always remained the core for festive gifting.

There are numbers of sweet shops, both in online and retail segment offering sweets in the finest artisanal form. But this year is witnessing a growing trend towards organic sweets in corporate gifting.

Lifestyle and health risks are making people switch over to healthy alternative like organic sweets from the traditional sweets. Catering to the generation of health conscious population, Kesarwala, the recently launched organic food restaurant in Delhi/NCR is offering organic sweets and savouries during the festive season. The organic sweets will also be offered as a part of corporate gifting.

High sugar content and artificial sweeteners are not only harmful for diabetic people, but equally hazardous to people across all age groups. Speaking on the need to move towards organic food, Divaker Bhalla, Founder Kesarwala said, “Being in the food industry, it gives us immense happiness to see the changing consumer pattern towards healthy eating. Kesarwala is inspired from my personal journey on how good food can lead to a healthy lifestyle. The potential for organic restaurant is huge in India; it is expected to touch INR 500 crores by 2020. Since corporate gifting is another huge segment especially during the festive season, this was the right time for us to promote organic food in the form of Diwali sweets and savouries.”

“60% of the ingredients used in preparing the sweets are organic. Some of our sweets like Besan Laddoo, Chana laddoo, Ragi laddoo, Moong dal burfi and savouries like Samosa, Peanut-Sev-Chana Dal, Besan sev, Plain Mathi and Methi Mathi namkeen are 100% organic. We are also offering organic dry fruits packs,” added Mr. Bhalla.

Kesarwala is Delhi/NCR’s first independent restaurant which is championing the idea of healthy and organic food with simplicity in dishes. In short, Kesarwala is bringing food back to basics.