Key online shopping trends of today’s consumer in India – insights in Wibmo’s latest analytic report

April 4, 2020
Wibmo, the leading provider of payment security and digital payments in India, published “7 Digital Payment Trends of Indian Consumers”. This report offers quick insights into India’s online shopping behavior and drivers. The observations are based on digital payment trends analyzed over time across multiple merchants and banks.
Some of the key findings include:
Read the report to get a complete set of insights.
“In the past few years, consumer behavior has changed rapidly, with banks and merchants having to constantly keep up with changing spend patterns. Wibmo being the leader in payment security and mobile payments in India, offers insights into understanding patterns that tell us what consumers prefer while shopping online.”, said Govind Setlur, CEO, Wibmo.
Access the complete report here.
About Wibmo:
Wibmo a Cupertino, CA based company, is a leading digital payments service provider for financial institutions processing over 2 billion transactions annually. While the company is best known for its hosted risk-based authentication and payment security services, it provides solutions ranging from mobile payments, prepaid solutions, and a host of merchant services. With a significant footprint in APAC, Wibmo grows globally while maintaining a strong presence in the region.
