Khan Academy Unveils LearnStorm India a Nationwide Inter-school Challenge

by newsvoir.com

By combining practice problems and mindset activities, LearnStorm help students master core academic subjects, motivate classrooms and build student confidence.

Teacher sign-ups are now open for LearnStorm India. The program runs for 6 weeks beginning September 5 through October 19, 2018

Top ten schools will win the “ Keep Going, Keep Growing ” reward and one school will win the national Grand Prize.

For the first time, LearnStorm will run concurrently in India, US and Mexico

Khan Academy launches LearnStorm India (learnstormin.khanacademy.org), a free, six-week online learning challenge for grades 3-12. By combining practice problems and mindset activities, LearnStorm helps students master core academic subjects, motivate classrooms, and builds student confidence.

Teachers can sign up beginning August 14, and the LearnStorm program will run from September 5 through October 19, 2018. Teachers can enroll quickly and easily in LearnStorm using their free Khan Academy account, or by creating one at www.khanacademy.org.

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Bapna, India MD, Khan Academy said, “With Khan Academy’s teacher specific tools, educators can finally leverage technology to deliver on the dream of personalizing learning for every student. We’re excited to give teachers a fun way to engage students with LearnStorm India. It has a rewards system that will literally have students across the country leaping out of their chairs, no matter where they are in their educational journey.”

Khan Academy – LearnStorm India The first 500 classrooms to register will receive a LearnStorm Class Kit full of fun and motivational goodies for their students. As students complete assignments given by their teacher for LearnStorm, they can unlock a series of certificates and badges. At the end of the six weeks period, ten schools, among those with the highest levels of participation in LearnStorm, will win the “Keep Going, Keep Growing” grand reward. One school stands a chance to win the grand prize that includes a ‘Khan Super Day’ filled with exciting activities for all the winning LearnStorm participants. Khan Academy Founder, Sal Khan said, "Not only is LearnStorm a fun way for teachers to monitor class progress, but it’s also an inspiring program for students. Students learn to embrace challenges and understand that tenacity, effort and grit have a huge impact on their success in the classroom and for the rest of their lives.” LearnStorm registrations are open now. Is free and available until October 19, 2018. To learn more, please visit learnstormin.khanacademy.org. Khan Academy: LearnStorm India 2018 Watch Video: LearnStorm Overview includes an introduction from Sal Khan.

Also hear how the Director Principals at RN Podar and Nehru World School have seen improved learning outcomes with Khan Academy and its teacher tools For more information, please visit khanacademy.org, or join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Source: Newsvior