Khan Academy’s LearnStorm goes Live Across Schools in India

September 4, 2018
18,000 students from 200+ schools across the country have already signed up for the challenge
This Teacher’s Day, Khan Academy announces the launch of its first nationwide education challenge for India, LearnStorm (learnstormin.khanacademy.org). It is a free, six-week online learning challenge for classes between Grade 3 and 12. Driven by teachers, LearnStorm helps students master core academic subjects with ease. Through completing assigned practice problems and progressing levels, the program works towards motivating classrooms and building student confidence.
Khan Academy – Learn storm
Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Bapna, India MD, Khan Academy said, “We have witnessed overwhelming response for LearnStorm in the US, where we have already closed three editions. Last year, we had over 23,000 teachers and 975,000 students in the US participate. Our aim was to replicate the similar kind of success for schools in India. As I communicate this, since we opened registrations mid-August, over 18,000 students from more than 200 leading schools are already signed up for this competition, including those from R.N Podar School, Nehru World School, and Rustomjee Cambridge International School.”
Khan Academy at R.N Podar: Hear from Avnita Bir, Director – Principal
The LearnStorm program will run from 5 September till 19 October, 2018. Teachers can enroll anytime during the challenge in 3 simple steps
-Create a free teacher account on Khan Academy at www.khanacademy.org
-Create your class and add your students
-Enroll in LearnStorm India
Avnita Bir, Director Principal, R.N Podar School, while emphasising on the promise of LearnStorm India, reiterated, “Technology and interactive teaching pedagogies play an instrumental role in making learning fun, fast and convenient for students. Khan Academy fulfils the objective by personalising learning for everyone. The unique rewards system, that brings students to progress together as a class, will undoubtedly motivate teachers and other schools to participate.”
Not only does the program help teachers monitor the academic progress of the class efficiently, but it is also a hugely beneficial experience for students. LearnStorm will equip students with all the essential academic mastery that would eventually impact their success in the classroom and hone their grit, perseverance and team-player skills.
As students complete assignments given by their teacher for LearnStorm, they progress through various levels and earn a series of certificates and badges. At the end of the six weeks, ten schools, among those who have completed all six levels and with the highest degree of participation, will win the “Keep Going, Keep Growing” grand reward. One school stands a chance to win the grand prize that includes a ‘Khan Super Day’ filled with exciting activities for all the winning participants.
LearnStorm registrations are open now. This challenge is free and available until 19 October, 2018.
To learn more, please visit learnstormin.khanacademy.org.
Watch Videos
Avnita Bir, Director Principal, R.N Podar School: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HP5Y-BH0pu4
Arunabh Singh, Director, Nehru World School: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoIytTABads
About Khan Academy India
Khan Academy India (KAI) is a not-for-profit organization, incorporated in India, with the mission of providing a free, world-class education for millions of learners in India. KAI is founded by Khan Academy Inc. and Tata Trusts. We offer quizzes, questions, instructional videos, and articles on a range of academic subjects, including math, biology, chemistry, physics, history, economics, finance, grammar, preschool learning, and more. We provide teachers with tools and data so they can help their students develop the skills, habits, and mindsets for success in school and beyond. Our resources are available in English, Hindi and soon Gujarati and Kannada.
For more information, please visit khanacademy.org