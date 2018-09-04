Khan Academy’s LearnStorm goes Live Across Schools in India

18,000 students from 200+ schools across the country have already signed up for the challenge

This Teacher’s Day, Khan Academy announces the launch of its first nationwide education challenge for India, LearnStorm (learnstormin.khanacademy.org). It is a free, six-week online learning challenge for classes between Grade 3 and 12. Driven by teachers, LearnStorm helps students master core academic subjects with ease. Through completing assigned practice problems and progressing levels, the program works towards motivating classrooms and building student confidence.

Khan Academy – Learn storm

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Bapna, India MD, Khan Academy said, “We have witnessed overwhelming response for LearnStorm in the US, where we have already closed three editions. Last year, we had over 23,000 teachers and 975,000 students in the US participate. Our aim was to replicate the similar kind of success for schools in India. As I communicate this, since we opened registrations mid-August, over 18,000 students from more than 200 leading schools are already signed up for this competition, including those from R.N Podar School, Nehru World School, and Rustomjee Cambridge International School.”

Khan Academy at R.N Podar: Hear from Avnita Bir, Director – Principal

The LearnStorm program will run from 5 September till 19 October, 2018. Teachers can enroll anytime during the challenge in 3 simple steps

-Create a free teacher account on Khan Academy at www.khanacademy.org

-Create your class and add your students

-Enroll in LearnStorm India

Avnita Bir, Director Principal, R.N Podar School, while emphasising on the promise of LearnStorm India, reiterated, “Technology and interactive teaching pedagogies play an instrumental role in making learning fun, fast and convenient for students. Khan Academy fulfils the objective by personalising learning for everyone. The unique rewards system, that brings students to progress together as a class, will undoubtedly motivate teachers and other schools to participate.”