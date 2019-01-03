KidKraft Appoints Geoff Walker as New President and Chief Executive Officer

by businesswireindia.com

KidKraft, Inc. (“KidKraft”) announced today Geoff Walker, a veteran toy industry leader with more than 20 years of experience, has been appointed president and chief executive officer and will serve as a member of the company’s board of directors effective immediately.

Walker is a former Mattel executive whose career included global leadership with management positions across the U.S. and Europe and overseeing the growth in multiple global brands like Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price. His experience will support KidKraft’s growth as the company further expands internationally and continues to build on a 50-year legacy in the toy and juvenile product industry.

“KidKraft has a long history of high quality products that capture the hearts and minds of kids,” said Geoff Walker. “I am excited to continue to drive great product innovation across the KidKraft brand.”

"We are thrilled to have such a talented and experienced global leader take the helm of KidKraft,” stated Daniel Penn, Managing Director of MidOcean Partners. “He is a proven team builder with diverse global experience that has ranged from Hot Wheels to Fisher-Price and Mattel’s total business in Europe. His deep expertise in sales, marketing, product development and sourcing will enable KidKraft to grow its core business and beyond.”

Walker was most recently executive vice president and chief strategic technology officer for Mattel. In his most recent role he oversaw an innovation incubator and the division that managed various properties and partnerships with entertainment companies that included Warner Bros. and Walt Disney Co. Previously he was the executive vice president and general manager for the North American commercial division, executive vice president of the Fisher-Price global brands team, and general manager and senior vice president of Europe, Eastern Europe and Russia, among other roles. He is an MBA graduate of Vanderbilt University and has his Bachelor of Science from University of Southern California.

KidKraft has a mission to inspire imaginative play creatively for children everywhere by being an authority on the spaces and places for kids to live, learn, play and explore. The company was acquired by MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier middle market private equity firm focused on consumer and business services, in July 2015.

KidKraft is a global leader in award-winning products that are MADE FOR MAKE BELIEVE™. The company is committed to inspiring imaginative play creatively for children everywhere through dollhouses, kitchens, outdoor, vehicles, furniture, and toys. KidKraft’s high-quality products, designed for traditional play, are available at more than 2,800 retailers in more than 90 countries worldwide. KidKraft’s global headquarters are located in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.kidkraft.com and follow @kidkrafttoys on Instagram.

Established in 2003, MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since inception, the focus of the private equity funds has been on high-quality middle market companies in the U.S. with attractive strategic, operational and financial growth opportunities in the Consumer and Business Services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages approximately $8.0 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), and customized separately managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.midoceanpartners.com.

