KL (Deemed to be) University Bags Overall DIAMOND Rating By QS I·GAUGE!

KL (Deemed to be) University was awarded an overall DIAMOND rating by QS I·GAUGE, after a rigorous audit spread across nearly 7 months! With this honour, KL (Deemed to be) University is now among the top 15 Universities in India – a rare achievement that cements its position as one of India’s leading educational institutions providing international standard quality education and building future ready leaders. The rating comes after KLU was placed #81-85 Rank in QS India University Rankings of 2019, adding yet another feather to its cap.

QS I·GAUGE has shared the break-down of ratings across the categories, and KLU has received the highest possible ratings in 5 areas viz. Diamond Ratings for – Teaching & Learning, Employability, Facilities, Social Responsibility & Research!

Commenting on the accolade, Mr. K Satyanarayana President, KL (Deemed to be) University said, “The honour we receive for our work is truly humbling. International rankings and ratings of Indian universities always create newer, better opportunities for us to reach out to the larger audience. A remarkable paradigm shift in the Indian higher education system, given the recent Union Budget accommodations for skill development and higher education, has given a serious impetus to the Indian public and private sector institutions to do better. At the end of the day, the common goal has to be development, growth and success. Our goal at KL (Deemed to be) University has always been to maintain excellence in quality education that is affordable, and allows students to be skilled and employable. With the honour of the DIAMOND rating, I believe we are on the right path and will continue to build future ready leaders, now and always!”

KL (Deemed to be) University, celebrating its 40 years in 2020, is one of India’s leading educational institutions promising quality, affordable and excellent education. Recognised by UGC as a Category 1 University and awarded an A++ Grade by NAAC, its objective is to build future ready leaders. Across both its campuses in Vijayawada & Hyderabad, its 8 schools spanning Engineering, Architecture, Science & Humanities, Fine Arts, Management, Hotel Management & Pharmacy, the institution boasts of nearly 16000 students from across India and several international countries, making it a truly global educational village!

About QS I·GAUGE:

QS I·GAUGE rating was developed to provide a much more detailed insight into the unique higher education landscape of India. When one looks at rankings, which are based on six to nine indicators, it does give an overview of institutions that are echelons of quality. Both rankings and ratings put together, provide students and stakeholders with a better understanding of the choice of institution for them.

