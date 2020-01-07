KLJ Group Organized Blood Donation Camp in Association with Rotary Club of Delhi Nirvana

Covai Post Network

KLJ Group organized blood donation camps on the occasion of its Founder’s Day and to celebrate its founder’s Hon’ble Sh. K. L. Jain’s birthday. The camp were organized in association with Rotary Club of Delhi Nirvana and Rotary Blood Bank at different establishments of KLJ Group in Delhi i.e. at KLJ House, Rama Marg and KLJ Complex, Shivaji Marg. The Blood donation camps were also organized at different cities in KLJ establishments in Gurgaon, Silvassa, Jhagadia (Bharuch) and Mumbai to reach as many people.

KLJ Group Organized Blood Donation Camp

The main purpose of this camp was to support a noble cause and spread awareness of blood donation in saving lives. The donors who willingly came for the camp were scrutinized before the donation to assure that the blood is collected from healthy donors. As a token of appreciation, the donors were given souviners and gifts besides the certificate by the Blood bank at the camp to motivate and appreciate the donors.

KLJ Group has been organizing these camps since 2011 to save as many lives possible. Last year KLJ Group managed to collect 362 units of blood in Delhi and 1043 units of blood from all the camps organized by their group.

In words of Shri. KL Jain, Chairman, KLJ Group, “Through these camps we at KLJ group would like to encourage the donors that blood donation is very important and we can save up to three lives with just a single unit of blood. Blood donation is a gift of life and helps spread happiness in someone’s family. Its a matter of pride for us at KLJ Group to support this noble cause.”

About KLJ Group

Started in 1967, not only is the KLJ largest manufacturer and the Market Leader in Plasticizers & Polymer Compounds in South Asia, but also in Secondary Plasticizer (Chlorinated Paraffin) segment, is the largest manufacturer across the globe. Their ultra modern manufacturing facilities at Silvassa & Bharuch in India, Thailand and Qatar are equipped with state-of-the-art-technology, producing a wide range of products to meet their customers’ requirements.

KLJ has recently set up an ultra-modern Chlor-Alkali plant in Qatar.

KLJ is the process of multiplying its installed capacity for manufacturing of Benzyl Alcohol, Benzaldehyde and its derivatives to more than double. The project was commissioned in Jhagadia, Gujarat in the year 2015.

Making use of vast Supplier, Distributor and Customers network, the Group has also made strong in-roads into Trading of Petrochemicals, Derivatives and Polymers and is proud to be one of the leading distribution company in India.

Identifying infrastructure as a significant factor in development of national economy, the Group has expanded in to Real Estate Development also. Besides industrial growth, the Group is committed to Social Objectives, improving lives and spreading happiness.

Source: Newsvior