Kohler Introduces a Colour-filled Creative Film with Twinkle Khanna

In line with their philosophy of innovation and excellence, Kohler, a global leader in bath and kitchen design has taken their creative campaign collaboration with Twinkle Khanna on air. Kohler’s Colours by Kohler campaign features Twinkle Khanna showcasing the collection that bring vibrancy and personality to your personal bath space. The campaign was shot by leading photographer Suresh Natarajan. Through this association with Twinkle Khanna, Kohler aims to enable consumers to add personality into their bath space.

Kohler Master Faucets

The Colours by Kohler campaign gives a glimpse of Kohler’s artfully created products that offer decorative visual interest to one’s bathroom. This collection brings to you an exquisite range of colours and finishes infusing new character to bath spaces. With a combination of vibrant faucet finishes like Rose Gold, French Gold, Brushed Nickel and Brushed Bronze, and Ceramic products in new colours such as Almond, Cashmere and Black, Kohler significantly expands the options for home-owners who are seeking a unique, decorated lavatory.

Commenting on the association and the TVC, Twinkle Khanna said, “This campaign really spoke to the designer in me. If you think about it, white and chrome have been synonymous with bathrooms. That doesn’t have to be the case. It is absolutely stunning as to what Kohler has done with decorative and colourful sinks and faucets by transforming them into artistic statements. The shoot managed to capture the theme of the campaign quite beautifully. They reflected the central idea of the campaign be it the Moroccan courtyard or an ironsmith’s furnace, you could see the inspiration behind the products coming alive.”

Mr. Salil Sadanandan, President, Kitchen and Bath Kohler Brand K&B S. Asia, Middle East & SSA at Kohler Co. expressing his excitement about the campaign said, “It has been inspirational to work with Ms. Khanna and Mr. Suresh Natarajan, both experts in their creative fields. Moreover, Ms. Khanna’s experience in the interior design industry makes her a perfect fit for our brand. At Kohler, we have great respect for creativity and art, which is highlighted through our campaign – Colours by Kohler. We created some beautiful settings around our products to bring them alive giving our consumers a glimpse of what could be achieved with exciting colours from Kohler in the bath space.”

The new Colours by Kohler campaign exhibits some of Kohler’s premium products that help add a lot of personality and vibrant colours to your bath space. With a combination of Vibrant Faucet Finishes and Ceramic products in new colours such as Almond, Cashmere and Black your bath spaces could become a true expression of your individuality.

The marketing campaign has been devised to target the relevant audience across TV, OOH and Digital. On TV, 14000+ spots are spread over 45 days across 35+ HSM and regional channels in genres like GEC, Hindi Movies, English News, Lifestyle channels etc. The TV campaign is further complemented by an impactful outdoor plan across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Digitally, the mobile first campaign will be promoted across strategic OTT platforms, 75+ Apps and Website, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

With this exquisite range of colours infusing new character to bath spaces, Bathrooms will never have to be just white, chrome or boring again!

Colours by Kohler with Twinkle Khanna – Vibrant

The TVC edit created by Genesis Burson Marsteller can be viewed here

BTS link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8PKwrX67Ac

The Creative Agency Team Credits are as follows:

Creative Agency – Genesis Burson Marsteller

Director – Nairrit Das

