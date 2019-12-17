Koizumi Lighting Received Illuminating Engineering Society Award of Distinction for “Kyoto Kaguraoka Rengetsuso”

by businesswireindia.com

Koizumi Lighting Technology Corp. (hereinafter, Koizumi Lighting) was named as a joint recipient, together with Nikken Sekkei Ltd, of an Award of Distinction for the lighting design in the Kyoto Kaguraoka Rengetsuso project they participated in. That award was one of the 2019 IES Illumination Awards offered by the Illuminating Engineering Society, based in New York.

Kyoto Kaguraoka Rengetsuso (Photo: Business Wire)

The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) is an authoritative lighting scientific community, global in scope, comprised of members from around the world from a wide variety of disciplines. The award in question is one for lighting design, with international recognition for the lighting industry, and it honors specificity, creativity, and originality in lighting design. Koizumi Lighting was selected from among the entered projects from throughout the world. The Award of Distinction is offered in recognition of the highest level of lighting design from among those many applicants.

An Overview of Lighting Design at “Kyoto Kaguraoka Rengetsuso”

“Kyoto Kaguraoka Rengetsuso” was built to not only maintain traditions and forms unique to Kyoto, but also to serve as the pinnacle of guest house and care facility use that would increase business value. The lighting was conceptually designed to expand the space using light. Lighted panels within guest room serve as transom windows of light. Although the traditional function of such transoms was to admit natural light and to divide space, the softer partitions that arise from the surfaces of artificial light blend into the space to realize that concept. Standing lanterns were also designed to represent moonlight reflected in lotus ponds, using a layered Japanese paper look. The lighted panels and the lanterns make use of the acrylic technologies used to create tank panels in aquariums.

Facility Name: Kyoto Kaguraoka Rengetsuso Owner: Trusco Nakayama Corporation Design Management: Nikken Sekkei Ltd Construction: Takenaka Corporation Lighting and Special Lighting Design Assistance: Koizumi Lighting Technology Corp.: Yukari Atsuta, LCR Tokyo; Shinjiro Matsumoto, Production Office, Specialized Products Division;

Koizumi Lighting Technology (Shanghai) Corp.: Yuji Shima

Corporate Overview, Koizumi Lighting Technology Corp.

Established: 1716 Representative: Teruyuki Umeda, President and CEO

Koizumi Lighting holistically develops a wide range of lighting designs, from home lighting and business applications, including store and facility lighting, to designs for all types of spaces from the planning and development phases of lighting equipment to their actual manufacturing. Koizumi Lighting contributes to the development of highly unique spaces, with support for comfortable and pleasant living as well as a wide variety of facilities such as shops, offices, and hotels, centered predominantly around retail stores and restaurants. Corporate expansion overseas began in 2000 with the opening of an office in Dongguan, China, followed by offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. A Vietnam office was opened in 2018 as part of a continued effort to expand business operations globally.

Koizumi Lighting Technology Corp. website in English: https://www.koizumi-lt.co.jp/english/

Koizumi Lighting Technology (Shanghai) Corp.: http://www.koizumi.com.cn/

