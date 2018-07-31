KPMG in India Partners with UiPath to Empower Clients to Plan for a Digital Future through Intelligent Automation

by businesswireindia.com

KPMG in India today announced its partnership with UiPath, the leading enterprise Intelligent Automation software company, in a move to enhance digital workplaces across India and improve the way we work. Through this partnership, both KPMG in India and UiPath will provide sophisticated Intelligent Automation solutions to drive value for clients by expediting operational processes, increasing agility and accuracy and lowering costs through automation. KPMG in India has deployed UiPath in-house and has also assisted clients across the globe through the automation journey.

"We are excited about our partnership with KPMG,” said Manish Bharti, India Sales Leader at UiPath. “This alliance will bring two unique capabilities and offerings to customers – consulting prowess coupled with deep industry knowledge from KPMG. Our partnership will lead to product innovations from UiPath that yield higher productivity, improved efficiency and greater cost savings for customers. We are geared to automate more with KPMG."

KPMG in India offers consulting, implementation and point solutions such as chatbots, e-KYC and invoice processing to its clients, allowing them to become more competitive through automation. Target industries that are well suited to Intelligent Automation include financial services, IT, retail, information and analytics, education, telecom and energy among others. KPMG in India will be setting up an Intelligent Automation Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to provide continuous support to clients and engage with the workforce of tomorrow.

“We believe in the ‘higher purpose of empowering change’ in our clients and communities. Intelligent Automation requires a coordinated strategic response from the enterprise. With the firm’s wide range of capabilities across tax, cybersecurity, analytics and industry expertise, we are ideally placed to provide value to our clients with the right choice of technology partner,” said Kalpana B, Head, Intelligent Automation, KPMG in India.

The partnership between KPMG in India and UiPath aims to deliver advanced automation solutions with some of the contemporary leading edge technologies to its clients at a quicker pace.

About KPMG in India

KPMG in India, a professional services firm, is the Indian member firm of KPMG International and was established in September 1993. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune and Vadodara. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focussed and technology-enabled services, which reflects a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment. www.kpmg.com/in.

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More than 1,500 enterprise customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

With a thriving RPA developer community of more than 200,000 worldwide, UiPath is on a mission to democratize RPA and support a digital business revolution. Based in New York City, UiPath’s presence extends to 14 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company is backed by $183M in series A & B funding from Accel, CapitalG, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers, Credo Ventures, Earlybird’s Digital East Fund and Seedcamp. UiPath’s Series B valuation exceeded $1 billion.

