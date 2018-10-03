Kubota the Japanese Leading Industrial Engine Manufacturer Starts Sales of Engines through KAI in India

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd. (KAI), the Indian subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, today announced start of sales of industrial engines for OEMs in addition to current product portfolio that consist of tractors, rice planters, harvesters and power tillers.

Kubota Engine V3307-CR-T

Industrial engines to OEMs in India had been previously sold directly from Kubota Corporation in Osaka, Japan.

“India is a strategic market for us, foreseeing continuous growth in off-road engine market especially for constructions and industrial machinery. Establishing an engine sales base in India had been our target as a big step to solidify our presence in India,” said Mr. Yasukazu Kamada, General Manager, Engine Division, Kubota Corporation.

As the awareness for the conservation of the global environment has increased, emission standards for industrial engines have become more stringent and so has it in India, expecting Bharat Stage 4 to be in force in 2020.

“With our experience from North American and European markets where emissions regulations are more stringent than that of India, we are confident to be able to support OEMs in India to correspond to the foreseen emissions regulations renewal.” Mr. Kamada added.

Speaking on this new engine sales base in India, Mr. Akira Kato, Managing Director of KAI commented, “This is a big milestone for KAI after 10 years since its inauguration. We are fully committed to build strong relationships with OEMs and engine business partners in India for the further growth in future.”

With this new engine sales base, Kubota strives to offer OEMs close and reliable support throughout product life-cycle.

About Kubota’s Engine Business

Kubota is the world’s leading manufacturer of both compact diesel and gasoline engines, for industrial, agricultural, construction and generator applications. Kubota started engine development and production in 1922, being dedicated to the development, production and sales with the product range of more than 1000 models all around the world.

The company has built an extensive engine distribution network all around the world to support its customer base. Kubota prides itself on its track record for reliability and engineering that fulfills its “For Earth, For Life” philosophy.

Kubota Engine Global Website: https://global.engine.kubota.co.jp/.

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd.

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd. (KAI) is the Indian subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, Japan which started their operations in India in Dec 2008. KAI is expanding its network across the Indian territory touching farmers from each corner and introducing farm mechanization and deeply committed to the Indian markets for its development in the agricultural sector. In pure terms, it’s Japanese Technology helping Indian Farmers with full-fledged product range starting from, tractors, transplanters, combine harvesters and power tillers. Kubota Corporation offers a complete line of Tractor, Rice Transplanter, Harvester, Power Tiller, Combine and Industrial engines which is now added to KAI’s product portfolio.

Website: http://www.kubota.co.in/.