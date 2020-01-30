Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO of CYFIRMA, Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

by businesswireindia.com

Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO of CYFIRMA, a predictive cyber-threat visibility and intelligence analytics platform company backed by Goldman Sachs and Zodius Capital, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Ritesh was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, proven a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements.

He spent the first half of his career as the head of a cyber-intelligence agency, gaining first-hand cyber threats and risks insights on a global scale before transitioning into the commercial arena as a senior executive for multi-national corporations. Ritesh has a strong track record of developing successful cybersecurity strategies, products, policies, standards, and solutions, in addition to running complex cybersecurity programs.

He has developed prototypes for data loss prevention, social profile risk assessment, web content assessment management, intelligence-led cyber risk management, and adaptive cyber threat intelligence tools. He is also the co-inventor of several patented technologies.

"We are honored to welcome Ritesh into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Ritesh will collaborate with other industry leaders in the areas of digital transformation, organizational resiliency and cybersecurity. He will also work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"Responsible and sustainable growth can only be achieved when government and business adopt resilient measures to create a safe space for commerce and communities to thrive. Cyber-attacks and security breaches will derail these growth plans. Organizations must utilize reliable cyber-intelligence to devise effective security strategies to protect people and assets," said Ritesh. "CYFIRMA's cyber threat intelligence platform provide real-time insights, threat visibility, and situational awareness so that proactive actions can be taken to prevent financial, infrastructural and reputational damage. Our predictive capability gives organizations deep insights that correlate data, providing valuable context to every threat, and increasing accuracy of threat alerts. I look forward to sharing our vision of building a safer society with all council members, Forbes readers and the wider business community."

ABOUT CYFIRMA

Headquartered in Singapore and Tokyo, CYFIRMA is a leading Predictive Cyber Threat Visibility & Intelligence Platform company. Its cloud-based AI and ML-powered Cyber Intelligence Analytics Platform helps organizations proactively identify potential threats at the planning stage of cyberattacks, offers deep insights into their cyber landscape, and amplifies preparedness by keeping the organization's cybersecurity posture up-to-date, resilient, and ready against upcoming attacks.

CYFIRMA works with many Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices and teams located in Singapore, Tokyo, and India.

