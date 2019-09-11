  • Download mobile app
11 Sep 2019, Edition - 1520, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 1984 riots case against Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath among seven reopened
  • Amit Shah hints at CAB revival, says it won’t affect Article 371 & indigenous rights
  • Sunil Chhetri in doubt for India’s ‘most difficult’ World Cup qualifier against Qatar
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Kuwait’s Largest Law Firm Signs Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global

by businesswireindia.com

September 11, 2019

Business Wire India

Andersen Global announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Kuwait’s largest law firm, Al Khebra. The addition of Al Khebra marks the 50th country with a legal services practice among the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global. Andersen Global has nearly 400 professionals in 10 countries and more than 20 locations in the Middle East region.

 

Al Khebra, based in Kuwait City, is led by its Founder and Managing Partner Osama A Al-Abdul Jaleel. Al Khebra’s nearly 50 legal and tax professionals and five partners provide numerous legal services throughout the Middle East. The firm’s legal practice areas include corporate and commercial, M&A, private equity, partnerships, tax, banking and finance, real estate, venture capital, investments, restructuring, and employment.

 

“We are looking toward the future as a wide canvas for the endless possibilities for our firm to grow and to lead in the region. Collaborating with the Andersen Global team, our clients can be assured we will continue to provide the most seamless, professional, and innovative legal and commercial solutions,” said Osama.

 

“The Middle East has significant growth opportunities and is incredibly exciting for us and our expansion,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Adding a firm of the quality and scale of Al Khebra helps to continue to position Andersen Global as ‘best in class’ consistently – in every region around the globe.”

 

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 149 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿