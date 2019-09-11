Kuwait’s Largest Law Firm Signs Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Kuwait’s largest law firm, Al Khebra. The addition of Al Khebra marks the 50th country with a legal services practice among the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global. Andersen Global has nearly 400 professionals in 10 countries and more than 20 locations in the Middle East region.

Al Khebra, based in Kuwait City, is led by its Founder and Managing Partner Osama A Al-Abdul Jaleel. Al Khebra’s nearly 50 legal and tax professionals and five partners provide numerous legal services throughout the Middle East. The firm’s legal practice areas include corporate and commercial, M&A, private equity, partnerships, tax, banking and finance, real estate, venture capital, investments, restructuring, and employment.

“We are looking toward the future as a wide canvas for the endless possibilities for our firm to grow and to lead in the region. Collaborating with the Andersen Global team, our clients can be assured we will continue to provide the most seamless, professional, and innovative legal and commercial solutions,” said Osama.

“The Middle East has significant growth opportunities and is incredibly exciting for us and our expansion,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Adding a firm of the quality and scale of Al Khebra helps to continue to position Andersen Global as ‘best in class’ consistently – in every region around the globe.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 149 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

