  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Sep 2018, Edition - 1171, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • CBI files case against VMS Pvt Ltd, as PNB officials have been accused in another scam worth 539 crores
  • The issue won’t be referred to a larger bench
  • SC upholds 1994 judgment, petition for review rejected, ‘1994 order not applicable to this case’
  • Ayodhya case to be heard from October 29
  • SC begins reading out judgment
  • AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi politicises SC’s Adultery verdict, says ‘Teen Talaq criminalised, not Adultery’
  • Supreme Court declares Section 497 unconstitutional
  • Section 497 declared unconstitutional
  • CJI and Justice Khanwilkar says adultery can be a ground for divorce but not a criminal offence
  • Judges arrive in court, CJI begins reading opinion, verdict on Adultery Law shortly
Travel

Newsvoir

Home > Newsvoir

Lady Gaga Wears Platinum Jewelry to the Los Angeles Premiere of “A Star is Born”

by newsvoir.com

September 27, 2018

Lady Gaga wore PLATINUM jewelry from Bvlgari to the Los Angeles premiere of her film “A Star is Born” on September 24th.

 

  • Heritage necklace with diamonds (100 carats), set in platinum

  • High jewelry earrings with diamonds (20 carats), set in platinum

 

Trend Alert: Statement necklaces set in platinum are popular on the red carpet, as also seen recently at the “Primetime Emmy Awards” on Heidi Klum, and on Priyanka Chopra while in New York on September 7th.

 

PGI – Lady Gaga

 

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

 

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India’s sites:

@Trueplatinum950

www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi.

 
Source: Newsvior

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿