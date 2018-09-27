Lady Gaga Wears Platinum Jewelry to the Los Angeles Premiere of “A Star is Born”

Lady Gaga wore PLATINUM jewelry from Bvlgari to the Los Angeles premiere of her film “A Star is Born” on September 24th.

Heritage necklace with diamonds (100 carats), set in platinum

High jewelry earrings with diamonds (20 carats), set in platinum

Trend Alert: Statement necklaces set in platinum are popular on the red carpet, as also seen recently at the “Primetime Emmy Awards” on Heidi Klum, and on Priyanka Chopra while in New York on September 7th.

PGI – Lady Gaga

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

