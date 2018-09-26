Lapis Bard Unveils Ducorium Collection Business Bags in Bengaluru

Business Wire India
Lapis Bard, England, known for its craftsmanship, quality and design, hosted an exclusive evening at Bengaluru’s elite lounge Hype at Shangri La Hotel. Unveiled at this evening was the latest range of men's accessories – the Lapis Bard Ducorium Collection Business Bags. Lapis Bard is also well known for its exquisite range of writing instruments and other men’s accessories including small leather goods like wallets, card holders, cufflinks and belts.
The guests were from various walks of life and had the opportunity to preview the newly introduced Ducorium collection while interacting with Nikhil Ranjan – spokesperson Lapis Bard. Waseem Khan
, well-known Fashion Photographer, Sree Jade
of the famed Jade Gardens, Vishal Jain
from Jain Education Institute, Rahul Dev Shetty
, Film Choreographer, Santosh Sharyan,
Kannada Actor were amongst the few guests attending the evening.
Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Ranjan, spokesperson
for Lapis Bard
said, "We are pleased to unveil The Ducorium Collection Business Bags in Bengaluru. It’s a collection of bags which feature the two-tone hand painted leather and shiny gold appointments which are high on functionality.”
The Ducorium Collection Bags are made with top grain leather, which is semi-vegetable tanned. The leather used in this collection develops a fine patina over a period giving a distinctive finesse to the bags. The rich tones in leather are well complemented with navy lining and shiny gold accents.
The Ducorium Collection is available at www.lapisbard.com
and at William Penn outlets across India.
Source: Businesswire