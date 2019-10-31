LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA 2019 reaffirms that laser and photonics industry in India is geared to take centre stage in production

by businesswireindia.com

142 exhibitors from 10 countries

4,538 visitors

Prominent buyers like Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Bombardier were part of the trade fair

The 2019 edition showcased renowned market key players such as Trumpf, IPG Photonics, Coherent, SLTL, Suresh Indu Lasers and Wuhan Raycus and facilitated a platform for emerging companies to exhibit their innovations to focused visitors. The trade fair brought together qualified professionals from diverse sectors such as automotive, fabrication, science and academia, medical, defence, diamond industry and machine tools.Mr. Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India commented on LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA: “The show has been a catalyst in accelerating applications of laser in various sectors. This step is in alignment with the Make in India Campaign.”Mr. Tarun Mendiratta, Director at IPG Photonics India also commented on the trade fair: “LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA provides a very good platform for us to connect with a vast number of customers as well as integrators. The seminars also provided the opportunity to connect with R&D centres and academia, which helps the businesses considerably.”The trade fair also hosted a line-up of supporting programs which were successful in garnering a great response from industry professionals, such as the CALM Conference 2019, the 3D manufacturing Summit as well as Additive Manufacturing Zone and Laser Live Zone.In addition, the Buyer-Seller Forum was very well attended and appreciated by the buyers.Mr. Aseem Singh Rawat, Scientific Officer at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) commented on the Buyer-Seller Forum: “The Buyer-Seller Forum is a good platform where we can interact with important sellers, clarify our doubts and find solutions. It is a well-organized platform provided by the organizers. It gives a broader view on the currently available technology and its applications.”LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA brings and connects the entire laser eco-system in one arena, this is why Laser Industry Association of India (LIAI) chose the trade fair for the formal announcement of its inception. The aim of this association is to promote laser and its applications to various industries and form an advocacy group for the laser and photonics industry itself.Claudia Sixl, Project Group Director of global LASER World of PHOTONICS cluster concludes: “After establishing a strong global footprint with LASER World of PHOTONICS, we are happy to see that we successfully translated the global laser and photonics scenario to match the requirements of the Indian market.”The 2020 edition of LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA is scheduled in Bengaluru from 23rd-25th September.Source: Businesswire