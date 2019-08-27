Launch of Ajay Jaswal and Apeksha Jaswal's Music Label "Apeksha Films & Music" First Video "Laut Aao Na" out Now

by businesswireindia.com

A romantic sad song which will tug your heartstrings instantly



Ajay Jaswal gears up to launch another video under the prestigious banner of Apeksha Music – "Laut Aao Na". Produced & Directed by – Ajay Jaswal; Singer – Shaan; Music & Lyrics – Faraaz Ahmed; Featuring – Ravi Bhatia & Sonali Sudan.



"Laut Aao Na" is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience. The video will make the audience embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance.



The slow paced, awe-inspiring musical composition by Faraaz Ahmed blends perfectly with Shaan's soulful voice making it a perfect company for that window gazing.



Ajay Jaswal of Apeksha Music who is also the Director & Producer of the song says, "Laut Aao Na testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience. It warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition by Faraaz Ahmed & Shaan's voice. Shaan is like always outstanding. He is one singer who gives his unique touch to every song."



Faraaz Ahmed says, "The song will leave an impact for its unique arrangements. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways, hope audience likes it as much as we do."



Shaan calls, "Laut Aao Na", one of his best work "It's very rare that I sing an emotional romantic number but this romantic composition is one that will stay with you for a long time." Further adding, "I am honored to be associated with Apeksha Music. As a music label they understand their audience & work towards releasing quality content."



Song Link – https://youtu.be/TB_i0QBSfWQ

Source: Businesswire