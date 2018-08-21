Launch of the India Elite Model Look Contest 2018

by newsvoir.com

A dream come true…

For the 35th consecutive year, Elite is organizing the most prestigious modelling contest in the world offering thousands of girls and boys (between the age of 16 and 22), the opportunity to achieve their dreams and follow in the footsteps of top models such as Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour, Gisele Bündchen, Vittoria Ceretti, Constance Jablonski, Benjamin Benedek, Matthew Bell and Serge Rigvava.

Poster – Max presents Elite Model Look India 2018

A unique springboard to integrate the modelling universe…

The Elite team is touring India (Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore) with 04 castings that will take place from 25th August to 15th September, aiming to offer a maximum of opportunities for girls and boys to participate in the most renowned modelling contest and become a part of the world’s most prestigious agency.

The perfect combination of professionalism, elegance and beauty…

At the end of this India tour, contestants will be selected to participate in the National Casting that will be held on 19th September in Mumbai. The winners are not only selected based on their photogenic qualities, their personality and their natural beauty but also for their potential to correspond to current fashion trends. At the end of the National Casting, the Elite Model Look jury will choose the contestants to participate in the India Final. The ultimate goal is to win a place in the prestigious Elite Model Look World Final and to secure a 2-year contract with the Elite agency worldwide.

To take part in one of the Elite Model Look castings, applicants must be

Female between the ages of 16 and 22 – At least 5’7in or 172 cm tall

Male between the ages of 16 and 22 – At least 6’ or 183 cm tall

If the candidates are under eighteen, they must bring a parental authorization letter with them to the casting. The girls should have as little make-up as possible and wear something close fitting such as skinny jeans or leggings and a t-shirt. Male applicants should wear something close fitting such as skinny jeans, a t-shirt and no cap or hat.

Casting Dates

25th August 2018 – Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai

31st August 2018 – DLF Promenade Mall, Delhi

8th September 2018 – Forum Sujana Mall, Hyderabad

15th September 2018 – Phoenix Market City, Bangalore

To participate click here – https://www.elitemodellook.com/in/en/participate/index.htm.

About Elite World

Since its beginnings in 1972, Elite has elevated and maintained itself in a leading position in the global modelling industry. With over 2000 models and 210 bookers, Elite manages a network that spans the five continents, with Elite divisions in Paris, Milan, London, Amsterdam and Barcelona, and ensures worldwide coverage with The Society NY and Women Management in Paris and New York. Elite also became the first international modelling agency to expand internationally in China, managing Liu Wen and discovering Fei Fei Sun and Ming Xi, the most in-demand Asian models.

Heralded as an iconic institution, Elite built its reputation by launching the careers of some of the greatest super models of the industry, among which Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Linda Evangelista, Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio, to name but a few.

Today, its women’s division represents the highest-ranking faces in the industry, with names such as Adriana Lima, Liu Wen, Kendall Jenner, Fei Fei Sun, Ming Xi, Malgosia Bela, Sigrid Agren, Catherine Mc Neil, Toni Garrn, Daria Strokous, Isabeli Fontana and Natasha Poly gracing its mainboard. In the men’s division, Elite harbours a reputation of excellence with faces such as Benjamin Eidem, Florian Luger, Diego Fragoso, Richard Biedul, Tony Thornburg and Janis Ancens on the agencies’ books.

It is also notably thanks to its iconic contest, Elite Model Look, that Elite World has garnered a reputation for discovering the industry’s hottest faces, with an international scouting process that continues to launch some of the careers of the world’s most recognizable faces.

Today, Elite is much more than a model management company; it represents a history and a heritage of excellence. Elite continues to cultivate a forward-driven vision for innovation and individuality.

To learn more, visit www.elitemodelworld.com.

About Elite Model Look

Elite Model Look is the leading international model search. It is active in over 30 countries across the world, and attracts tens of thousands of entrants each year.

It has discovered icons such as Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour, Gisele Bündchen and top models like Ming Xi, Sigrid Agren, Constance Jablonski, Fei Fei Sun, Vittoria Ceretti, Benjamin Benedek, Matthew Bell, Serge Rigvava, and Davidson Obennebo amongst many other household names. Elite is the only model agency in the world to have such a successful scouting tool as Elite Model Look. Managed entirely in-house, it is the most influential and professionally respected contest in the industry, making Elite stand-out from the crowd.

To learn more, visit www.elitemodellook.com.

About Max Fashion

Max is a leading fashion brand, now available online at MaxFashion.com and on Android & iPhone apps offering customers a one stop shop for clothing, accessories and footwear needs for the entire family. Max, a fashion brand of Landmark Group has pioneered the concept of ‘Latest fashion at great prices’ in the country, thereby offering the discerning shopper a vast choice with international fashion & quality. It offers apparel, footwear & accessories that are of the latest fashion trends. The store ambience offers an international shopping experience making shopping for the entire family an absolute delight. Globally Max has over 400 stores across 16 countries and in India, Max has more than 200 stores across 80 cities.

