Launch of URPA – World Ranking Series First Ever in India by Bulldog Sportz

The first professional armwrestling tournament took place in India on March 17, which opened access for Indian athletes to the global Unified Rating of Professional Armwrestling (URPA). Athletes and tournament organizers call this event truly historic for the Indian armwrestling.

Bulldog Armwrestling signed an agreement with the global Professional Armwrestling League (PAL) on cooperation for the development of professional armwrestling in India and the United Arab Emirates.

This historical event was sponsored by Sowparnika Projects & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. This is the first time a company from this sector has given attention to such kind of Sport.

Mr. Raja Mukherjee, CMO from Sowparnika Developers praised all the participants from different states for bright future & gave best wishes to become the World Champions. He shared his vision to have every Indian armwrestlers to have his/her own homes. Sowparnika will support all athletes to enable this noble cause. The athletes deeply appreciated the thought & vision of Sowparnika in upbringing the lives & support this unique sport.

Igor Mazurenko, PAL President, called this tournament the fulfillment of the dream about how a professional rating armwrestling tournament should look like. After seeing the athletes, he said that Indian armwrestlers are very serious competition to the best armwrestlers in the world.

The athletes attended the Seminars by Igor Mazurenko, Kirill Yakovlev (PAL Communications Director) & Zil Fadli (Head Referee – PAL). This was again an eye-opener to most athletes as most of them are self-taught.

Mr. Ronnie Sehgal, Bulldog Sportz Management CEO & tournament organizer, thanked all the armwrestling enthusiasts, PAL/URPA Team, Sponsors & the Event Partner – O3 Events for making this tournament a memorable one.