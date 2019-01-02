Laureti Brings Indias Longest Range EV to Market

Laureti DionX is the premiere model of its brand. The new EV brand introduces a full size E-SUV capable of reaching 540 km range on a single charge. DionX is scheduled to demonstrate its performance on the ‘Laureti Endurance Trip’ in August 2019. The trip involves a challenge to make the journey of 6,000 km in less than 12 charge cycles. The starting point of the journey is set from Leh, Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu covering 7 major cities in between which are Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. Laureti will display the live dashboard data, drive status and highlights of the journey in real time on all major online networks as well as specially built digital display-boards in various city centers. The live dashboard data will publish vehicle location, mileage, battery status and charging performance.

Laureti – E-SUV – Takes You Beyond All Reach

‘‘Using a combination of specific battery technology and power systems gave us the key breakthrough results to bring forth DionX. This enables Laureti to produce highly efficient long range EVs that come with battery life guarantee up to 100,000 km,’’ Emmanuel Laurent, Managing Director of Laureti says. Featuring quintessentially British design and luxurious interiors, DionX brings together futuristic advancements of technology with timeless coveted looks. Laureti has confirmed that the production plant will be set up in the state of Puducherry.

Laureti – E-SUV – Some Dream of The Future. We Drive it

‘‘Laureti will also be known for its safety aspect especially in the Indian market. We sourced a lot of data and research on road conditions and traffic behavior in building our technology solutions to achieve top mark in safety standards. We are looking forward to publishing further test results and demonstrating them live in the ‘Endurance Trip’ this year,’’ says Marcus Paleti, CEO of Laureti Automotive Corporation. “Most of the break through technologies used in making DionX sourced from cooperation and joint ventures with leading innovative companies in France who I think will be major contributor for the success of Laureti,” he added.

Laureti has executed several joint ventures that secured necessary technology, funding and infrastructure to deploy 100,000 charging points across all major cities in India. It projects the network to become operational by 2020. With robust charging infrastructure and highly efficient EVs, Laureti is believed to be a game-changer to enable mass adoption to electric mobility in India.