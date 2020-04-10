  • Download mobile app
10 Apr 2020
Law Firm to Provide Free Legal Assistance to Medical Responders

by businesswireindia.com

April 10, 2020

Business Wire India
Probus Legal, a Mumbai based law firm is offering free legal assistance to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19). Expressing their appreciation and gratitude towards medical professionals, the firm believes that gestures like these coming from members of the civil society will go a long way in not just helping them in these unforeseen circumstances but also in harbouring a sense of security and solidarity amongst the public at large. 
 
Speaking of the decision, Gautam Tiwari, managing partner and co-founder at Probus Legal said, “We recognize and feel indebted to the selfless acts of courage that our medical first responders have showcased each & every day since the outbreak to save lives and limit the spread of Coronavirus. During such unprecedented times, each one of us ought to contribute to lessen their burden in whatever manner we can as we can’t be grateful enough.”

To avail of the free legal assistance, the medical first responders should contact Probus Legal at: [email protected] along with their details and scope of assistance required. Upon valid identification, Probus Legal will provide assistance free of cost. The above services will be subject to the government regulations.

Probus Legal is a full service Indian law firm with main practice areas being Litigation & Dispute resolution, Corporate & Commercial, Competition, Real estate, Employment, Financial Regulatory Practice, Intellectual Property and Bankruptcy. The firm is headquartered in MumbaiIndia with associate offices in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Cuttack.
Source: Businesswire

