Leading Online Supplement Marketplace HealthXP Signs Sahil Khan as Its Brand Ambassador in India

offering a host of genuine supplement and dietary products. In the year 2017, it also set up its website while strengthening ties with major online stores.

, India’s fastest growing online health, nutrition and sports supplement store is proud to announce its association with fitness icon Mr. Sahil Khan in India.Mr. Khan who will be endorsing HealthXP as a brand across India comes as a fitness and lifestyle icon across the globe and inspires youth towards a healthy living. In 2001, he also played the lead role in a youth-centric Bollywood flick which turned out to be a major success across the country.HealthXP incepted its operations in the year 2014 as Xpresshop Online Store and currently operates as Xpresshop Healthcare Pvt Ltdis renowned for its world-class genuine and authentic sports nutrition supplements available at the lowest prices in the market. The one-stop shop offers a huge range of international product offerings across varied categories and ships them to your doorstep in an extremely low turnaround time. The online health place also marks its presence across other leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm etc.Speaking more on the association Mr. Girish Joshi, Co-Founder and Director, HealthXP commented, “We are happy to have Mr. Sahil Khan onboard as our brand ambassador who has carved a distinctive niche of himself in the health and fitness domain. With India being one among the youngest nations in the globe, our endeavour at HealthXP will be to promote the awareness related to fitness and genuine health supplements across the length and breadth of the nation.”Speaking in a similar tone, Mr. Sarvesh Moghe, Co-Founder, HealthXP added, “Mr. Sahil Khan comes as a perfect brand ambassador for HealthXP as he shares our vision of making every Indian fit. Leveraging his immense knowledge of fitness and nutrition supplements, we aim to significantly expand our reach among fitness enthusiasts in the country.”The online one-stop health shop has also strategically partnered with the leading approved resellers in India to bag the approved marketer tag from them. This enables HealthXP to deliver authentic and genuine health supplements with MRP stickers, holograms, batch number and expiration date without the commission costs.Sharing his delight with the tie-up, Mr. Khan stated, “I am glad to be a part of HealthXP which with its strong portfolio of genuine fitness and nutrition supplements is helping the youth across India to accomplish their fitness goals.”Mr. Sahil also operated India’s biggest gymnasium at the city of Ahmedabad and started a one of kind beachside gym in Goa.HealthXP also boasts of an online training program where one can subscribe to a schedule to acquire informative diligence to shape up his or her fitness dreams.Source: Businesswire