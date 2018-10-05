LEGO® Bolsters Market Presence in India with New Iconic Launches

Iconic brand LEGO® announces the launch of their most awaited products in India at New Delhi today. The launch unveiled the LEGO® Harry Potter™ range, LEGO® Technic Bugatti Chiron, LEGO® City Arctic exploration range and robotics powered LEGO® BOOST in India.

LEGO

Inspired by J.K Rowling’s world acclaimed fiction-fantasy series, the LEGO® Harry Potter™ collection has evoked excitement across the globe and is now to set to re-kindle childhood nostalgia amongst Potterheads across age groups in India. LEGO’s second launch LEGO® Technic Bugatti Chiron, a part of the company's line of "Technic" products is another unique introduction that can take car lovers to a perfect adventurous ride during play. The set resembles the mechanical function and structures of the actual Bugatti model.

Mr. Amit Kararia, Head-Sales, South Asia, LEGO® Group, commenting on the launch, said, “We are delighted to launch four of our top selling products in India. This assortment of products has received strong appreciation in the global markets and we are positive that it will create a robust fan pool in India as well. At LEGO®, our focus has been to create quality sustainable products for our fans. We aim to continue our journey in bringing the LEGO® experience to all our consumers in India.”

Harry Potter has been an integral part of childhood memories especially for Gen Y and Gen Z generation. LEGO® Harry Potter™ tailored collection across themes and price ranges, transports fans to Harry’s seven year journey through Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The collection is priced from INR 1799 to INR 14599 and consists of themed play-sets like LEGO® Harry Potter™ Aragog's™ Lair, LEGO® Fantastic Beasts™ Grindelwald’s Escape , LEGO® Fantastic Beasts™ Newt’s Case of Magical Creatures, LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Whomping Willow™, LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Great Hall, LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Express and LEGO® Harry Potter™ Quidditch™ Match. These themed collections have approximately 130 to 900 components across sets.

As a part of the ‘Technic’ series, LEGO’s Bugatti Chiron is an auto lover’s delight. At 3,599 pieces, it takes the title of one of the most complex LEGO® Technic vehicle. The Chiron set, when assembled, comes in at 22 inches long, nine inches wide, and five inches high. Priced at INR 59,999, the model stands tall of LEGO® Group and Bugatti relationship, both brands being flag bearers of detailed designing and quality products. Like the real car, the one-eighth scale LEGO® Chiron comes with a shift able eight-speed transmission, functional steering, and the speed key, which toggles the rear wing's position between handling and top-speed modes. All 16 pistons inside the car's W-16 engine move up and down, and inside the car, a branded Bugatti overnight bag can be found, along with a serial number exclusive to each set. During the international launch at Grand Prix Formula 1, Italy, LEGO® Group unveiled a full-scale, drivable version of Bugatti Chiron crafted using over 1 million LEGO® Technic elements and powered exclusively using motors from the LEGO® Power Function platform. The life size model is packed with 2,304 motors and 4,032 LEGO® Technic gear wheels, generating 5.3 horse power and an estimated torque of 92 Nm. Beholding the tag of the biggest LEGO® toy car built, LEGO® Bugatti Chiron made headlines across forums upon its debut.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rohan Mathur, Head-Marketing, Emerging Asia, said, “It is a significant moment for us launching LEGO® Technic Bugatti Chiron in India. Our partnership with the Bugatti team goes back in history. Bugatti, one of our flagship in the LEGO® ‘Technic’ range, is one of our most complex creations in the range and aims to provide an enriched experience to automobile and LEGO® lovers in India.”

LEGO® also formally unveiled the LEGO® BOOST Creative Toolbox which was introduced to the market in June 2018. LEGO® BOOST is a supercharged 5-in-1 building and coding set empowers children to bring their LEGO® creations to life. Having 843 elements in the set, LEGO® BOOST can be used to create five diverse models which are Vernie the Robot, Frankie the Cat, the Guitar 4000, the Multi-Tool Rover 4 (M.T.R.4), and the Autobuilder. It is also the winner of ‘Toy of The Year Award’ at the 2018 Stuff Gadget Awards and is priced at 19999 in India. In addition to this, LEGO® also showcased new products from their world famous LEGO® City Arctic range – Arctic Scout Truck, Arctic Air Transport, Arctic Supply Plane, Arctic Mobile Exploration Base, Arctic Exploration Team and Arctic Ice Glider. The products are under the expedition theme of the range.

LEGO® Group has been a pioneer in creating interlocking toy bricks across age groups and multiple themes for over decades. The brand with its focus to strengthen market capabilities in India has been instrumental in bringing its diverse world class product portfolio to the market. LEGO® lovers in India are a strong and ever growing community and with the launch of these new products, LEGO® is lifting consumer delight and brand preference to greater heights.

Its’ a raining LEGO® season for all Potterheads, auto-enthusiasts and LEGO® lovers in India!

About the LEGO® Group

The LEGO® Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK, Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough", the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO® products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.

LEGO®, the LEGO® logo, the Minifigures, and the brick and knob configuration are trademarks of the LEGO® Group. © 2017 the LEGO® Group