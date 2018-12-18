LEGO® Unveils their Grandest Event ‘Train Style Christmas’ at Seawoods Grand Central Mall in India this December

As the countdown to Christmas and New Year season begins, iconic toy brand LEGO® in association with Nexus Malls announces the unveiling of India’s grandest LEGO® Christmas Carnival at Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai yesterday. Standing tall as the brand’s biggest event in India, this 25 day extravaganza will witness an array of unique building and engagement activities involving parents and children across age groups. Inspired by India’s deep rooted social and cultural connect to trains, this unique train style Christmas reinstates the brand’s commitment towards evoking creativity, establishing cultural connect and encouraging parent-child bonding. What makes this LEGO® event ‘one of its kind’ is the building activity of the tallest Christmas tree as well as the longest LEGO® train in India. The train build expands to another dimension providing children and parents with an exclusive digital experience of LEGO®’s grandest ever landscape in India.

Mr. Rohan Mathur, Head – Marketing, Emerging Asia, The LEGO Group, Mr. Nilesh Singh, Center Head, Seawoods Grand Central Mall and Mr. Nishank Joshi Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Malls

The LEGO Christmas Carnival will kick start a 45 day long shopping fest at Seawoods Grand Central Mall. Patrons can visit SGC Mall till 6th January 2019, where parents and children can engage in many thrilling activities, winning exciting goodies and creating history with the longest LEGO® train build. Trains have been an integral part of everyone’s life in India and with this event; LEGO® has evoked excitement and re-kindled childhood nostalgia amongst both children as well as the AFOL (adult fans of LEGO) community.

Kids experiencing with India's largest LEGO Landscape at Seawoods Grand Central Mall

Commenting on this mega launch, Mr. Rohan Mathur, Head-Marketing, Emerging Asia, The LEGO® Group said, “We are delighted to launch this one of a kind event in India. This is our biggest event in India till date and we are confident that the event will enjoy success amongst our consumers from across age groups. Festivals have been an integral part of Indian culture and our efforts have always been focused on uplifting the festive spirit in unique ways through our varied range of products and activities. Over the course of this Christmas wonderland spanning over 25 days, we are aiming to create the India’s longest LEGO® train with the help of LEGO® lovers in India. We are also bringing in a prodigious opportunity where children can hop on to a static train setup and experience a 360 degree panoramic view of the train running through the created landscape using VR glasses.”

The key activity of the event is the train building sessions, where groups of kids will create coaches of the train within monitored timelines. These coaches will be assembled as the final longest LEGO® train which will be created towards the closure of the event. Not only this, the extravaganza will also brings alive a multi-sensory digital experience enabling parents and children reminisce about their own train memories and getting a more hands on experience of LEGO®’s smart train collection. In this carnival, children are not restricted to creating train coaches but they can also operate the trains using advanced controls and participate in train races. Making registrations and activity management more effective and free flowing, LEGO® will be using app driven registration processes that will help in seamless experience for LEGO® enthusiasts. For the very young minds (0-4 years), the experiential arena will have Duplo stations where children can enjoy fun-filled activities.

“As a brand, we believe in inspiring creative thinking and systematic reasoning amongst children. With LEGO®, ‘learning with play’ is a crucial part of childhood. The overall train building and experiential activities will bring will help children re-kindle their creative stride. We are positive that with our efforts, this event will enable parents and children to spend a creative holiday season and bring them closer to the brand.” Added Mr. Rohan Mathur.

Chief Marketing Officer at Nexus Malls, Nishank Joshi said, “At Nexus Malls, we are constantly striving to deliver an experience to our patrons which is unique and lasting. We have associated with The LEGO Group this year for our Christmas festivities for several malls in our portfolio. At Seawoods Grand Central, we are inviting our patrons to build the longest toy train in the country. I am certain The LEGO experience will be something that our patrons will cherish for a very long time. This also kickstarts our 45 day long shopping carnival across the Nexus portfolio, where over 100 brands will be offering up to 60% discount.”

In addition to this exclusive Christmas extravaganza, LEGO® Group also brings forth an exciting gifting range for this Christmas and New Year. LEGO® lovers can choose from a varied product suite which includes, LEGO® Ambulance Helicopter, LEGO® Fun Creations, LEGO® Bricks on a Roll, LEGO® Medium Creative Brick Box, LEGO® Heavy Cargo Transport, LEGO® High-speed Chase, LEGO® WHACK!, LEGO® Dirt Road Pursuit, LEGO® Olivia's Mission Vehicle, LEGO® Friends Mia's Tree House, LEGO® Steam Train, LEGO® DUPLO® train, LEGO® City Police, LEGO® BOOST Creative Toolbox, LEGO® Fantastic Beasts™,Grindelwald’s Escape, LEGO® Creator Cruising Adventures, and LEGO® Ninjago Night Crawler to name a few. These enchanting products can be purchased at Hamleys, Landmark and other key popular toy stores in India.

LEGO® Group has been a pioneer in creating interlocking toy bricks across age groups and multiple themes for over decades. The brand with its focus to strengthen market capabilities in India has been instrumental in bringing its diverse world class product portfolio to the market. LEGO® lovers in India are a strong and ever growing community and with the launch of such an experiential event, LEGO® is lifting consumer delight and brand preference to greater heights.

Its’ a snowing LEGO® season for all in India! Come and be a part of creating history with LEGO® trains.

About The LEGO® Group

The LEGO® Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK., Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough", the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO® products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com. LEGO®, the LEGO® logo, the Minifigure, and the brick and knob configuration are trademarks of The LEGO® Group.

About Nexus Malls

Nexus Malls is a fully owned subsidiary of world’s leading investment firm Blackstone Group. Through this entity, Blackstone Group marks its foray into India’s retailing sector with an aim to transform the shopping experience of the Indian consumers. The new entity owns and manages shopping centres with a focus on identifying, evaluating, buying and adding value to the assets that they acquire in the country.

Nexus Malls currently manages 5.4 million square feet of grade A retail space spread across eight malls – present in Seawoods Grand Central Mall in Navi Mumbai, Mall of Amritsar, Ahmedabad One Mall, Elante in Chandigarh, West End in Pune, Treasure Island and Treasure Island Next in Indore and Esplanade One in Bhubaneshwar.

Seawoods Grand Central in Navi Mumbai which is India’s first Transit Oriented Development.

Nexus Malls seeks to implement best practices and state-of-the-art technology in India by bringing in professional and broader mall management in the country. It also aims to aid its retail partners to compete effectively and cater to the omnipresent needs of the consumers in India.