Lenovo and Scale Computing Collaborate to Solve Edge Infrastructure Challenges for Retailers

by businesswireindia.com

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), a Global Fortune 500 company and a technology leader in Intelligent Transformation, and Scale Computing, a market leader in intelligent edge solutions, announced a global partnership and a new joint product providing a solution for edge infrastructure for global retailers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses.

The solution is ideal for highly distributed, on-premise environments, such as retail stores or bank branches, with multiple locations managed by the enterprise from a central location. Lenovo’s broad range of servers combined with efficient, intelligent edge infrastructure software from Scale Computing deliver a simple, self-healing, highly-available platform for running applications at the edge or hybrid edge-and-cloud. The Scale Computing HC3 Edge Platform on Lenovo Servers replaces traditional complex and expensive on-premise infrastructure with a modern solution optimized for environments where application uptime is critical, yet on-premise IT resources are highly limited.

“In today’s global economy, businesses and governments are instrumenting the edge with ever greater intelligence, so the desire for reliable, scalable and agile edge infrastructure solutions continues to grow,” said Wilfredo Sotolongo, Vice President and General Manager of IoT at Lenovo Data Center Group. “Together with Scale Computing, Lenovo is addressing this market by providing edge infrastructure that has the capacity to run various IT and OT workloads, is space conscious and can be managed at each individual location by generalists. This reduces the time and budget spent managing technology and allows companies to focus more on growing their business and serving their customers.”

Among the growing customer base that have chosen the Lenovo and Scale Computing edge infrastructure solution for their IT needs is Ahold Delhaize, an international food retail group headquartered in Zaandam, Netherlands. The company operates supermarkets and e-commerce businesses across 35 brands, 6,600+ stores, 369,000+ employees and 11 countries, serving over 50 million customers each week.

With a large multi-national retail operation, Ahold Delhaize wanted to reduce time spent deploying and managing edge IT infrastructure and needed a solution that could host traditional and IoT applications on the same hardware. They ultimately chose the Lenovo-Scale solution and have deployed it in 800 stores in Belgium, with more planned in 2019.

“We extensively evaluated the market and wanted to take the time to ensure any new IT environment could effectively support our applications and future demands. We continually look to deliver exceptional customer service internationally and edge computing has a critical role to play in supporting this,” said Rolf Vanden Eynde, Head of Infrastructure innovation at Ahold Delhaize. “The Scale Computing HC3 software, in combination with Lenovo servers and switches, delivered the stability, support and simplicity we needed. The solution outclassed competition on total cost of ownership and simplicity.”

The new Lenovo/Scale Computing solution is currently available and installed in markets across the globe. Learn more about the solution here.

To keep up with future IoT announcements, thought leadership pieces and more from Lenovo DCG, visit http://www.LenovoXperience.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world’s widest portfolios of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo’s data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, read about the latest news via our Storyhub, or visit our website at http://www.lenovo.com/.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing and hyperconverged solutions for customers around the globe. Scale’s HC3 software eliminates traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects problems in the infrastructure in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime even when local IT resources and staff are scarce, making it the ideal application platform for distributed enterprises, global retailers, and SMBs alike. More at www.scalecomputing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005591/en/

Source: Businesswire