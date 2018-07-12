LF Logistics Works with Lanetix CRM to Accelerate Global Sales and Customer On-Boarding Processes

by businesswireindia.com

Lanetix, the leading provider of CRM software for the global logistics and transportation industry announced today that LF Logistics, one of the world’s leading logistics providers, has deployed Lanetix Opportunity Management Workflow to manage its sales processes.

Using Lanetix’s opportunity management CRM software, the Hong Kong-based logistics service provider offers commercial leaders enhanced operational visibility into the status of the most important processes, if a project is on schedule, or when it’s encountered a delay and acts swiftly.

By supporting the management and forecasting of opportunities, Lanetix allows sales representatives to provide granular detail on DC management, transport management, hubbing and consolidation, omni channel services, value added service and global freight forwarding service. This level of detail improves accuracy of financial reports. LF Logistics also accelerates the delivery of its logistics services across Asia through the Lanetix customer on-boarding platform, resulting in faster time-to-value.

Today’s announcement is the culmination of a partnership based on the shared value of innovation. In particular, the Hong Kong-based logistics service provider played an important role in the development of Lanetix’s Apple iOS and Android-based mobile software which will further expedite CRM and customer on-boarding processes across Asia.

“Our partnership with Lanetix underscores our commitment to bring speed, innovation and digitalization in the way we work and operate,” explained John Parkes, Executive Director Head of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Global Business Development, LF Logistics. “We look forward to working with more like-minded partners such as Lanetix to bring cutting-edge technology and solutions to support the business needs of our customers.”

“It is an honor to work closely with LF Logistics,” added John Golob, President of Lanetix. “We are consistently impressed by their high-performance teams and look forward to arming them with differentiated innovation that directly contributes to customer value.”

About LF Logistics: LF Logistics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Li & Fung, is a leading logistics provider offering both in-country logistics services across Asia and freight management services globally. It has extensive experience in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, retail, electronics and healthcare industries. For more information, please visit www.lifung.com and www.lflogistics.com.

About Lanetix: Lanetix is the world’s only CRM software exclusively for the global logistics and transportation industry. The Lanetix suite of CRM software increases bid desk and global tender win rates, drives customer accountability while reducing fall downs, eliminates scope creep and compresses the QBR process from months to days. Freight forwarders, carriers, domestic brokerage, LTL and intermodal providers turn to Lanetix, instead of form-based CRM’s built for discrete manufacturers. With thousands of subscribers across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Lanetix is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Vertical Ventures, B-Capital, Jackson Square Ventures, Primera Capital and Manzanita Capital. Learn more at lanetix.com.

