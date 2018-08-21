LG Chem Marches into the Brackish Water RO Market After Establishing Leadership in Seawater Desalination

by businesswireindia.com

LG Chem (KRX:051910), supplier of the full line of NanoH 2 OTM reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, announced that it has been recently awarded three contracts to supply Brackish Water (BW) RO membranes to major utilities in the U.S.

In August 2018, LG Chem was awarded a contract to supply replacement membranes to the Silicon Valley Advanced Water Purification Center, the largest plant of its kind in northern California and the focal point of the Santa Clara Valley Water District’s recycled water expansion. LG Chem will supply energy saving BW ES membranes to the 8 MGD (30,280 m3/day) facility.

In addition following more than 18 months of trial, in June, LG Chem was awarded a contract to supply 3,170 energy saving BW ES elements to the Ground Water Replenishment System in the Orange County Water District. GWRS is the world’s largest indirect potable reuse facility with a total capacity of 100 MGD (378.5 MLD). In April, LG Chem won a replacement bid for the Edward C. Little Water Recycling Facility in the West Basin Municipal Water District following a successful on-site trial last year. LG Chem supplied anti-fouling BW AFR membranes to the facility, which has a total capacity of 40 MGD (151.4 MLD).

After entering into the RO business just four years ago, LG Chem became a leading contender of Sea Water (SW) RO with a market-leading over 1,000 MLD (265 MGD) of contracted project backlog. In 2017 and 2018, LG Chem accrued more than 700 MLD (185 MGD) SW RO membrane supply contracts from the project wins in El Alamein, El Ain Sokhna, Port Said and El Galalah in Egypt. In 2016, LG Chem signed its first mega contract with Sohar SWRO LLC. for 250 MLD (66 MGD) seawater desalination project in Oman.

With the recent success, LG Water Solutions was honored with Distinction in the Water Technology Company of the Year at GWI’s 2018 Global Water Awards.

“We’ve made a great progress in BW RO business in both municipal and industrial sectors after launching BW RO product line two years ago,” Cheoldong Jeong, President of IT&E Materials Division in LG Chem said. “We will continue to expand our market leadership with our next-generation products, incorporated with innovative thin film nanotechnology.”

