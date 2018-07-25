Lifeasy Launches Subscription Plans Eyes Acquisition of 1 Million Customers

by newsvoir.com

Lifeasy, the on-demand service category leader today announced the launch of six subscription plans ranging from INR 999 to INR 5999. The plans can be availed across the 200 services that are offered by the company, ranging from home appliances repairs, installations like AC, LED TV, Washing Machines to basic service requirements like electrical, plumbers, carpenters, to home renovation and maintenance like home painting, modular kitchens, cleaning services, personal care services and much more.





Speaking on the launch, Gagneet Singh Ahuja, Co-founder of Lifeasy said, “Customers have a positive disposition towards subscription-based services, and we are confident that this launch will help us get to our first million customers. We have created a wide spectrum of subscription plans to cater to varied customer requirements and more benefits are on the anvil for the customers subscribing to these plans.”



The plans begin at Lifeasy membership plan at INR 999, that offers a flat 20% discount to customers on all Lifeasy services, and goes up to INR 5999, Corporate Package which is aimed to fulfill requirement of Corporates and covers 30 visits and is an ideal choice for offices, corporates & commercial setups like restaurants, gyms, retail outlets, etc. This plan covers important requirements & needs and reduces dependency on multiple vendors to resolve issues.



The other Home Packages priced at INR 2199, 2999, 3999 are for Home user and covers various home appliances and services. These packages give customer option to avail services at ease and hassle-free manner at their convenient time.



All plans come with a One-year validity, on-time service delivery, priority service and cover all service & repair charges. Services can be booked via Lifeasy Android or iOS apps, website and call centre.



About Lifeasy

Lifeasy is India’s leading on-demand home service platform, founded in 2016. The company provides over 200 services in approx 18 types of categories in Delhi/ NCR currently.



Lifeasy, as the name itself suggests, intends to make people's life easy and convenient, with its on-demand home services, especially for those who are living in big city amidst a hectic lifestyle.



Understanding the existence of a huge gap in the on-demand home service segment in delivering the quality & timely services, Lifeasy started its operation with a mission to fulfil this gaps so that customers can enjoy the delightful service experience. Lifeasy is committed for predictability to customers in all aspect especially in delivering Quality Service, On Time Service Delivery & Transparent Prices.



In our endeavour, we are committed to provide world-class services to the homeowners and make their Life Easy. With the team of trained, certified and security-verified handyman and technician, we offer single window solutions for all home requirements needs ranging from basic repairs to technical restorations to home upgrade to personal care, etc. We deploy our experts for all your requirements related to electrical, plumbing, carpentering, IT repairs, AC Service, Home Appliance Repair, Modular Kitchen, Home Painting, Beauty Services etc.



Integrated with technologically advanced software, user-friendly interface and trained in-house technicians, Lifeasy has developed a robust mechanism to bring competence in the services offered to its customers.



Headquartered in Noida, Lifeasy helps in addressing the challenges that every home faces on a regular basis in getting skilled, reliable handyman and technician at a convenient time zone even in extended working hours. The talented pool of professionals in the Lifeasy is committed to make the difference in people's lives by providing home services right at their doorsteps, in just a click of button and are constantly striving to become the most reliable service partner for every home.



Lifeasy offers very unique propositions to its customers by way of offering multiple annual subscription plans where they get almost all kinds of home services without any concerns. Services can be booked via Android / iOS App / Website & Call Centre.



Lifeasy is the most capital efficient model in the online on-demand home services as compared to its domestic and global peers.

Source: Newsvior