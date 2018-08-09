“Ligne Roset” is All Set to Cover North Indian Market through India’s Premium Furniture Brand IOTA

IOTA Boutique Furniture, an opulence of luxury is now a proud retailer of world’s top furniture brand “Ligne Roset”. Ligne Roset is a formidable force and a leader in the international design world with 200 exclusive Ligne Roset stores worldwide; 1000 retail distributors worldwide.

After this tie-up, IOTA Boutique Furniture will be retailing the high-end Living, Dining, Sleeping, Working, Lighting and Décor of this luxury label. The store has dedicated its Ground Floor for this exquisite and super luxury brand, where the luxury living buyers, architects & interior designers can come and feel the products. Entire floor has been designed to allow buyers a first-hand opportunity to experience the French Joie De Vivre, or joy of living.

Ligne Roset

Product Detail

Ruché combines the unusual – its solid wood structure – and the traditional: the quilting, the very heart of its savoir-faire. Its rangy uprights and undulating duvet combine to produce a harmonious union of severe, straight lines & soft, welcoming curves.

Talking about “Ligne Roset”, Mr. Namit Ajmani – MD of IOTA Boutique Furniture said, “A highly contemporary international designer brand, Ligne Roset, is renowned worldwide for its collections of cutting-edge furniture and accessories. Collaborations with both internationally acknowledged designers such as Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec or Pierre Charpin, and emerging young designers ensure that the collections have a strong design focus and are endlessly innovative. With a reputation for quality and innovation at every level, Ligne Roset uses traditional knowledge with the very latest industrial techniques.”

The latest line of Ligne Roset available at IOTA Boutique Furniture reflects the best of contemporary European furniture design sensibilities. Multifunctional sofas, dining tables that can be altered to suit space availability, minimalistic chairs with bold lines and designer beds for comfort are a must buy.

“Ligne Roset is a niche brand that is rich with heritage and positioned as a luxury lifestyle product across the world. The growth and demand for quality luxury furniture from the discerning buyers in North India, has encouraged us to introduce this brand in the National Capital which is a brand conscious market where people strive for cutting edge design and the latest in fashion trends. With the introduction of Ligne Roset, our clients in the cities like Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Indore, Jaipur etc. can enjoy this French Beauty”, said Namit Ajmani.

IOTA Boutique Furniture

1/45 WHS Kirti Nagar,

New Delhi -110015

Tel: +91 9958492212