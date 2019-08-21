Limelight Networks Expands Developer Toolkit With New API and Portal Enhancements

by businesswireindia.com

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced it has expanded the management and configuration capabilities of its suite of services with new Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and web portal offerings. With these new capabilities in addition to existing APIs and Software Development Kits, developers now have more power to manage and monitor services across Limelight’s edge cloud platform.

According to an IDC surveyi, more than half the organizations surveyed have already adopted DevOps practices, with an additional 20 percent planning to do so in the next 12 months. To help organizations meet these demands, Limelight has introduced expanded API capabilities to provide developers with access to the full set of configuration options available across its content delivery services.

Limelight’s new Configuration API enables developers to configure Limelight services and programmatically integrate them into their workflows. It exposes the full set of Limelight customer-facing configuration options to developers via a well-documented, modern REST API, with predefined Service Profile templates for common use cases to accelerate the learning curve.

A new interactive API Explorer tool is also available that provides documentation, code samples and the ability to try Limelight APIs in a sandbox environment before going into production. Developers can see the impact of new code, troubleshoot issues, and test a range of Limelight APIs before deployment.

For operations teams, identical configuration capabilities are also available via the secure Limelight Control portal, which features new predefined use-case-based templates that make creating configurations fast and easy. Organizations are free to use the Limelight Control portal and the Configuration API interchangeably to create and manage delivery configurations.

“Our new APIs make it easier for developers to access the full power of our network,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Vice President of Product Strategy at Limelight. “They can manage, monitor and control their software deployments and easily integrate Limelight into existing automation workflows. The end result is faster development and delivery of new services for their customers.”

