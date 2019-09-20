Limelight Recognized as Leader in Innovation by Frost & Sullivan

by businesswireindia.com

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced it has received Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar 2019 Award for Innovation Excellence in the Global Media Content Delivery Networks Market. This award recognizes companies that have a visionary understanding of the future and consistently develop new growth strategies to effectively address new opportunities.

Limelight received the highest score compared to all competitors on Frost & Sullivan’s Innovation Index, which rates a company’s track record for innovation and its ability to translate technology into proven solutions that benefit clients. The award recognizes Limelight for key innovations for global video delivery, including launching the industry’s first sub-second video streaming solution, reducing video delivery latency for HLS and MPEG-DASH, and developing enhanced video services such as Multi-DRM on the fly, which helps customers simplify encryption and reduce costs.

“Limelight’s focus on video strengthens the company because unlike other vendors that are diversifying away from the video market, Limelight is embracing it,” said Anisha Vinny, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. The market for media content delivery is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% and is expected to reach $6B by 2024, according to Frost & Sullivan.

The Frost & Sullivan report also highlighted Limelight’s ongoing commitment to improve its global infrastructure, citing the company’s exclusive technology partnership with Ericsson, and the continuous capacity expansion of its private network for content delivery and edge services.

“Unlike other vendors that depend on third-parties for key technology in their edge infrastructure, Limelight continues to develop and optimize the full stack of components in-house, giving it a key competitive edge,” said Vinny. “Limelight continues to address the growing need for high performance networks and distributed infrastructure required to provide a consistently superior quality of experience. A combination of these efforts results in leadership in the marketplace.”

“Receiving this award from Frost & Sullivan is further recognition of our relentless focus on technology innovation to deliver the highest performing content delivery and edge services solutions for customers worldwide. Our platform supports the highest quality user experience today and accelerates the next generation of real-time, interactive and immersive content,” said Bob Lento, CEO at Limelight.

Early this month, Limelight was also named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2019 Vendor Assessment (#US44842119).

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

