Linen Club – The Largest Linen Fabric Brand has a New Address in Assam

“Linen Club”– The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Guwahati today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club, is India’s largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This is the 1st store for the brand in North east India and 174th store overall in India.

Actress Raveena Tandon and Thomas Varghese, Business Head Textiles – Acrylic Fibre, Overseas Spinning

While launching the Store, Mr. Thomas Varghese, Business Head – Textiles, Acrylic Fibre & Overseas Spinning, Aditya Birla Group, said, “We are absolutely delighted to launch our first exclusive store in North East India. We are positive that the style connoisseurs of the city will welcome the finest European Linen fabrics. The distinctive look and comfort sets linen apart from any other contemporary fabric. All our fabrics are made from raw material sourced from France and Belgium and processed at our state of art facilities to ensure the highest quality standards.”

Right to Left: Thomas Varghese, Business Head Textiles – Acrylic Fibre, Overseas Spinning and Mr. Jasvinder Kataria – Head, Sales & Marketing, Linen Business, Jayashree Textiles

Mr. Jasvinder Kataria – Head, Sales & Marketing, Linen Business, Jayashree Textiles added, “With this premium store, our goal is to create a rich consumer experience and ensure that linen lovers experience the largest variety of linen fabrics & products in an intimate environment. The distinctive floor plan creates a matchless experience for the retail category in general, and specifically to Linen Club. Within the brand store, a large studio-like table provides a liberal display and retailing space for the convenience of the consumers.”

Known as a style icon, Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon who inaugurated the store seemed elated while adorning a Linen Club saree. She said, “I am very happy to partner with Linen Club for the launch of their 174th store in India. I am loving this beautiful sari from Linen Club which is both glamorous and comfortable.”

The new store in Guwahati will showcase a wide range of pure linen and linen blends, printed and embroidered linen fabrics for men and women. To add to its extensive fabric offerings, ready to wear shirts and trousers, as also accessories such as stoles, laptop bags, and handkerchiefs, are also available. The store is located at: Nagina Bhawan, Near Passport Office, Christian Basti, GS Road, Guwahati. Ph: 0361-2346888.

About Linen Club

The brand Linen Club is promoted by Jaya Shree Textiles. Linen Club has been the pioneer brand for linen fabrics in India with over 5 decades of experience. Today, with a presence in 174 exclusive brand outlets and over 5000+ multi brand outlets, Linen Club boasts of having the world’s largest retail chain in Linen. An accomplished in-house design team including internationally acclaimed Italian designers produce close to 1500 new fabric designs every month, which are retailed across India.

Jayashree Textiles (Linen Club) was the first company to be authorized by CELC (European Confederation of Flax and Hemp) for using “European Flax” to communicate the genuinity of pure European Linen and it is also a “Corresponding Member” of CELC. The fabric range includes 10 to 120 lea super fine fabrics. All these have enriched the design value and have made Linen Club fabric the preferred choice of connoisseurs worldwide.

About Jaya Shree Textiles

Linen Club is a division of Jaya Shree Textiles, a unit of Grasim Industries Ltd. which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, a $44 billion corporation in the league of Fortune 500 and India’s largest fashion and Lifestyle player. Setting benchmarks in linen and wool, Jaya Shree Textiles have strived for excellence, matching international quality standards.