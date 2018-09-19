Lino Perros Launches New TVC Campaign with Katrina Kaif as Brand Ambassador

Lino Perros, a leading brand in the accessories and handbags category today, unveiled its new campaign featuring the astounding and stunning Katrina Kaif. Katrina, as brand ambassador will now be the face for the brand which is loved for its authentic design, optimum quality and delightful color combination. Lino Perros with its wide range of modern and edgy collection, offers consumers premium quality bags that would indubitably enumerate magnetism to your overall look.

Lino Perros Launches New TVC Campaign with Katrina Kaif

The new campaign has been conceptualized to render happiness in a culturally flourished arena. Katrina in the new campaign is seen sashaying around in the scenic street, straddling the handbag with serenity. Every spot presented in the TVC holds a special meaning as she walks by herself smiling through the crowded streets where people are mesmerized by her aura.

The brand’s ambition is to position Lino Perros as the brand for culturally curious women who want to explore 'beauty with innovation'. The brand mirrors a persona of intellectually dynamic clients who cannot resist the art of beauty. Katrina Kaif looks glamorous and vibrant in the ever-stylish range. The enthusiasm, energy, passion and liveliness reflect the essence of the brand. The brand is quintessentially – 'Always New' and treats its customer as the paramount who loves to define their own exclusive style.

Touching upon the new campaign Mr. Sanjay Dua, Managing Director said, "Our brand is known for its impeccable quality designs. This new collection highly resonates with Katrina’s personal style: chic, elegant, and sophisticated. Today handbags are becoming a symbol of independence and stature, and the actress reflects the consumer’s image who compliments the look for Lino Perros at its best. I have no doubt about the fact that no one can match up to Katrina’s charisma and personal style as a brand ambassador. The aspirational, alluring and intelligent persona bestows our brand ideology.”

Each collection is breaking a new ground and reflects a premium fashion spirit that is loved by trendsetters. “A top actress or a star creates a reflection of the consumer’s self-image. The brands draw this energy to reach out to a wider audience,” Mr. Dua further added.

Commenting on the association, brand ambassador Katrina Kaif says, “I am delighted to be associated with Lino Perros, as they have consistently focused on providing the products that have a cut above the rest and there are no compromises made when it comes to refinement and extravagance. The brand association with Lino Perros is unique. What attracts me the most to the brand is the style and the colors that help target all the millennials. I am truly excited and look forward towards a more extensive association with Lino Perros.”

The brand has planned a 360-degree marketing approach across print, radio, social media and a 45 seconds TVC.

Credits

Creative (conceptualization): Natasha & Sanjay Dua, Poonam Adhikari

Production House: Passion film India

Director: Karan Kapadia

About Lino Perros

Established in 1999, Sumitsu Apparel Pvt. Ltd. (SAPL Group) and Lino Perros is synonymous with the fashionistas for its superior range of designer handbags for women. Founded by first-generation entrepreneur Sanjay Dua and Natasha Dua, Lino Perros has grown organically and aims at making the future of fashion look more appealing and meaningful. Lino Perros has 2000 point-of-sale and is the most popular choice amongst generations who define fashion with style, quality, and relevance. Standing out, Lino Perros’ accessories for men and women have built a close fan-following owing to its aesthetic approach. At Lino Perros, we aim to create an ecosystem where fashion is liberal and where desire transcends status.