Logistics Industry Veteran Beat Simon and Former APL Logistics Strategy Lead Albert Ng join Zephyr Peacock Backed 20Cube

Zephyr Peacock backed technology-driven logistics provider, 20Cube, has announced the appointment of Mr. Beat Simon, an industry veteran as Executive Chairman and Mr. Albert Ng, Former APL Logistics strategy lead as Head of Strategy and Implementation. With these appointments, the new age Digital Logistics company providing services in Freight Forwarding, Custom Clearance and Warehousing is moving a step closer to its vision of re-imagining Global Trade which has been traditionally driven by a mix of large organised players but also a huge unorganised sector.

Beat Simon, Executive Chairman, 20Cube

“I have huge admiration for everything 20Cube has achieved to date, and I am even more excited about what we can achieve together in the future. With a strong team and an offering that can really make difference to customers, 20Cube has an important role to play in the digital transformation of the logistics industry. I look forward to helping the 20Cube team deliver its full potential,” said Beat Simon, Executive Chairman, 20Cube.

“This is an exciting time for 20Cube. We have built a solid foundation as a pioneer in new-age logistics and now, with some of the industry’s finest joining our team, we are even better positioned to truly enable the industry to evolve for the future,” said Mahesh Niruttan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), 20Cube. “With Beat and Albert’s formidable track record, strategic insights and deep industry knowledge, we will continue our journey to make trade easy by using our logistics experience to harness new technology.”

“We are thrilled to see how 20Cube has transformed over the past few years and has become a leader in digital logistics. The company has revolutionized digital logistics and has acquired multiple marquee clients through their prowess. 20Cube is disrupting the global digital logistics industry and we are excited to partner with them in their journey,” said Abhijeet Kudva, Managing Director, Zephyr Peacock India.

Albert Ng, Head of Strategy and Implementation, 20Cube

“I am honoured to join 20Cube’s mission to digitally transform logistics, and I am looking forward to working with the experienced and motivated team,” said Albert Ng, Head of Strategy and Implementation, 20Cube. “The logistics industry has long suffered from significant inefficiencies and by helping the customers access technological advantages, 20Cube is driving an industry change that brings immense value to businesses.”

Beat Simon has led major profit organisations across multiple cultures and geographies. He has developed and implemented successful business strategies with Danzas (now part of DHL), Panalpina, Agility and APL Logistics, specialising in meeting the expectations of diverse stakeholder groups. As Executive Chairman of 20Cube, Beat Simon will lead the Board and provide the CEO with support and guidance around key strategic issues.

Albert Ng has over twenty years of experience growing and operating businesses in the transportation, logistics and travel sector. He started his career in consultancy at McKinsey & Company and as Global Head of Strategy and Marketing at APL Logistics Albert was instrumental in the company’s successful strategic transformation. His experience will build on 20Cube’s solid foundation as a pioneer in new-age logistics, through fresh strategic initiatives, new franchise models and potential M&A transactions.

About 20Cube

20Cube is a technology-driven logistics provider that is focused on transforming the industry through innovation. Founded in 2012 by logistics industry stalwarts, Mahesh Niruttan and Seetharaman Anand, 20Cube is present in 12 countries, 43 locations and transports over 35,000 containers and 6,000 tons of air freight per annum. 20Cube’s vision is to make trade easy by enabling the industry to evolve for the future by helping customers access today’s technological advantages and be best placed to benefit from the advances of tomorrow. www.20cube.com.