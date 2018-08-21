Lomharsh all Set for a Award Hat-trick with Chicken Biryani 2

Few years ago, Indo Australian Director, Lomharsh , landed in Mumbai with a desire to make content driven cinema with complete honesty, and his debut feature, Yeh Hai India, hit all the right notes.

Chicken Biryani 2 – A Short Film

The film not only received critical acclaim at various film festivals like FOG film festival, San Francisco, but was also backed by Baba Ramdev and General V. K. Singh. During the post production of Yeh Hai India, Lomharsh started work on Chicken Biryani, a short film based on Indian Army. Just like Yeh Hai India, Chicken Biryani was also extremely well received in the festival circuit, and got 13 awards! Chicken Biryani was also acquired by Shorts TV of America, which is specialize in films which were either nominated or won at Oscars and Cannes.

After the phenomenal success of both his films, there was tremendous pressure on the Director to keep creating good content, but with his focus and determination, his next short film, Chicken Biryani 2, also got thumbs up from critics and is having a successful run at film festivals.

Speaking on his work, Lomharsh says, “I am slowly and gradually making my space and soon will be doing some great projects. I am waiting for my day when the phone rings and A big shark will invite me to invest on my scripts.”

He is busy with another short film, Children of War, which is based on the Kashmir issue, and has also worked on two ad films for an important online education venture.