21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday

  • Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
  • Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
  • SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
  • Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
  • Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies ‘jhappi’ to Pakistan Army Chief, invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bus trip
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for special Assembly session to discuss Kerala floods
  • 11 dead in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district. 5-year-old is the only survivor of the tragedy
  • A bus carrying devotees of the Machail yatra met an accident killing all 11 – which included a minor
Lomharsh all Set for a Award Hat-trick with Chicken Biryani 2

by newsvoir.com

August 21, 2018

Few years ago, Indo Australian Director, Lomharsh, landed in Mumbai with a desire to make content driven cinema with complete honesty, and his debut feature, Yeh Hai India, hit all the right notes.

 

 

Chicken Biryani 2 – A Short Film

 

The film not only received critical acclaim at various film festivals like FOG film festival, San Francisco, but was also backed by Baba Ramdev and General V. K. Singh. During the post production of Yeh Hai India, Lomharsh started work on Chicken Biryani, a short film based on Indian Army. Just like Yeh Hai India, Chicken Biryani was also extremely well received in the festival circuit, and got 13 awards! Chicken Biryani was also acquired by Shorts TV of America, which is specialize in films which were either nominated or won at Oscars and Cannes.

 

After the phenomenal success of both his films, there was tremendous pressure on the Director to keep creating good content, but with his focus and determination, his next short film, Chicken Biryani 2, also got thumbs up from critics and is having a successful run at film festivals.

 

Speaking on his work, Lomharsh says, “I am slowly and gradually making my space and soon will be doing some great projects. I am waiting for my day when the phone rings and A big shark will invite me to invest on my scripts.”

 

He is busy with another short film, Children of War, which is based on the Kashmir issue, and has also worked on two ad films for an important online education venture.

 

About Shilom Media

Shilom Media is a production house based at mumbai and into the production of film, short films, music videos, tvc, corporate ads, branding and viral ads. Their ventures like Chicken Biryani, Chicken Biryani 2 in short films and 'Main udna chahti hu' and 'Chal Bandeya' created quite a bizz. Shilom Media is founded by Indo-Australian Director Lomharsh, who is currently working on two feature films as well.

 
Source: Newsvior

