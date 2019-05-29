Longines Celebrates its Master Collection with Renowned Actress Sanya Malhotra

The Swiss watch brand Longines celebrated its watchmaking expertise by highlighting its emblematic line The Longines Master Collection. Actress Sanya Malhotra attended the event, which was held today at Longines Point of Sale (POS) in Ethos Watches, Elante Mall. Since the launch of this collection in 2005, it has enjoyed a level of success that has never waned, making it an emblem of the brand’s watchmaking know-how.

Sanya Malhotra Launches Longines Master Collection

The very well known film actress Sanya Malhotra visited on May 29th the Longines POS at Ethos watches, located in one of the most popular malls in Chandigarh – Elante Mall. This POS displays a large selection of Longines timepieces, including the most iconic watches of the brand as well as its latest models.

Speaking on this occasion, Sanya said, “I’m really proud to be a Longines Friend and to celebrate this amazing collection in a city I love. This line truly exudes elegance. With its understated charm, it can add magic to any look – formal or casual.”

About The Longines Master Collection

As a traditional watchmaking company, Longines has been producing exceptional mechanical timepieces since the very beginning. The Longines Master Collection is the perfect illustration of this corporate ethos. The line brings together the classical elegance and excellent quality that never cease to delight those who appreciate fine timepieces. The various models in this collection, for both men and women, offer many special features and sophistications.

Based in Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832, the watchmaking company Longines wields expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as official timekeeper of world championships, and as partner of international sports federations, Longines has built strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd., the world’s leading watch manufacturer. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.