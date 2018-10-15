Look Your Best this Navratri with These 5 Trendy Looks

The festival of Navratri has finally begun. When we think of Navratri, the first few things that come to our mind are loud beats, colorful swirls, folk music, and blingy lights. Associated with nights of crazy dancing, Navratri nights witness women decked up in their stylish best – from lehengas, embroidered tops, sarees and dupattas, decorated with lots of baubles.



Suman Chowdhury, Co-founder & COO, Clovia

This Navratri, Clovia, India’s fastest growing lingerie brand helps you up your style game with these styling tips and tricks from Suman Chowdhury, Co-founder & COO, Clovia.



1. The Traditional Chaniya Choli

Wear a brightly colored, mirror-work Chaniya Choli with a deep plunging back, or a backless blouse. Get that perfect backless look with a backless bra. There are low back converters as well, which can work wonders when paired with your ordinary bra. Silver jewelry goes extremely well with mirror work lehengas. All you need additionally is a simple hairdo to flaunt your lehenga with flair.

2. The Eternally-graceful Saree

The simplicity of a pleated, chiffon saree draped beautifully is an evergreen style statement. Ditch that petticoat, and instead wear a saree shapewear to get the perfect drape. Compliment this look with silver or light metal jewelry. Complete the look with a bun and add a gajra to make heads turn.

3. A Hint of Indo-Western

A plain long skirt paired with a fancy halter-neck choli is always in vogue. Get that perfect look with a backless bra or even the silicon stick-ons. Pair with embroidered jackets or shrugs over a sleeveless, backless or halter choli, or tunic, for two different looks. You could also wear an ornate and elegant palazzo with a crop top. Avoid those panty lines by donning a seamless panty underneath.

4. Blast from the Past

Shararas are the flavor of the season – embroidered, sequinned or plain, you can’t go wrong with these. They add a chic quotient to your otherwise regular ethnic wear. A single colored Sharara set from top to bottom, with sequins, embellishments and a decorative dupatta creates an elegant and classy look. Accentuate your curves by pairing this with a seamless bra. Add a pair of vintage mojris to complete that flawless look.

5. Cape-it Up!

While others step out in their usual ethnic wear, stand out from the crowd by sporting this cool and contemporary layering. Add a transparent and decorative cape on your crop top. This adds a trendy, yet ethnic touch to your look. For that racy cleavage, pair it up with a push-up bra, in case you need one. Add the festive touch with heavy danglers and lots of bangles.

