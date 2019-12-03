Lookout App Defense Expands Its Footprint in APAC With New Strategic Partnerships and Customers

by businesswireindia.com

Lookout, Inc, the leader in post-perimeter security, today announced two new marquee customers and a strategic distributor for its App Defense business in Asia. Through a new distribution partnership with Connect APAC, a leading cybersecurity consultancy, Lookout will create new inroads for App Defense in markets in Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore. App Defense provides enterprises with continuous visibility into the threat landscape of their consumer devices and protection against cyberthreats and malware that can potentially lead to data compromise from their mobile apps.

"Providing gold standard security is imperative for BBPOS, as we deliver mobile payment solutions to merchants globally,” said Mr. Alex Choi, CEO of BBPOS Merchant Services Ltd. “Lookout App Defense SDK embedded in BBPOS Merchant Services App protects our valued merchants and customers from advanced root/jailbreak attempts, network attacks and account takeover by sophisticated trojans and surveillanceware.” BBPOS is a payment and card solution provider that strives to create secure, high quality, flexible and affordable payment solutions that deliver the highest standards of security in any environment.

Similarly, Blibli.com, one of the largest online retailers in Indonesia, with over 5M users, chose Lookout App Defense to protect their customers’ data from compromise. “At Blibli, we fulfill millions of orders across our customers all over Indonesia,” said Mr. Nayan Jadeja, CTO of Blibli.com. “As a trusted brand, it is very important for us to secure our customers’ data and order information from cyberthreats. Lookout App Defense SDK embedded within our mobile app, provides us the much needed visibility and protection against trojans, spyware, surveillanceware and malicious networks.”

To further grow Lookout market leadership in the APAC region, Hong Kong-based cybersecurity consultancy Connect APAC will now resell and distribute the Lookout App Defense solution in multiple South East Asian countries, providing customers with a complete end-to-end mobile app security solution.

“We are very honored to partner exclusively with Lookout to provide mobile app protection solutions in the Asian market,” said Catherine Wong, CEO of Connect APAC. “Lookout brings the most differentiated solution which ensures that mobile apps are protected against any financial losses, for both consumers and enterprises, in an ever expanding digital world. We aim to spearhead with these core values to benefit enterprises in Asia.”

“We’re very excited about our partnership with Connect APAC,” said Satendar Bhatia, SVP of Embedded Software Sales at Lookout. “Together, we will expedite the expansion of Lookout App Defense footprint in Asia and help protect enterprises from data compromise.”

