Lord David Evans Visits Elpro International School

In a red letter day for the entire community of Elpro International School, it was an absolute honour to have their Advisor, Lord David Evans, Member of Parliament, House of Lords, UK spend good quality time at the school.

Bringing with him a rich expertise on International relations and trade along with European Politics, he interacted with the senior students giving them an insight into his career, political scenario in the UK and the most current topic of Brexit. The session was extremely interactive and the students had a great time in the Q & A session. Lord Evans was also accompanied by his son Ben Evans who is studying European Politics at one of the best colleges of the world-Kings College, London.

The two-day visit was extremely enriching and productive for the students and the teachers. The school also held its annual event – The Quest, a platform for innovation and finding sustainable solutions to real life problems for which Lord Evans and Ben Evans were the guests of honor and also the judges. Students presented case studies on globally relevant topics which were much appreciated by him. He congratulated the students on the research and hard work that was put in by them.

Lord Evans also presided over the panel discussion on “Exploring Synergies in Trade and Development in India, UK and the Commonwealth” which saw eminent personalities from different fields express their thoughts on this. The school had the honour of having, Ms. Rupa Chakravarty, an eminent educationist from Delhi, Mr. Avnish Malhotra, Head of British Trade Organization, Pune and Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, MD of Elkay Chemicals along with Dr. Vohra, Director Principal of Elpro International School and Lord Evans himself. The panel that was moderated by Mr. Anansh Prasad, Founder and MD of Skillsphere was extremely engaging and was particularly interesting to students who wish to study International relations.

It was also an honor to have Lord Evans inaugurate the completed Basketball court and spend time with the Girls and Boys Basketball team. In his message to the school, Lord Evans said, “What a great pleasure it was to visit the Elpro International School! I am so very impressed with the very high standards of teaching – along with the incredibly bright and sophisticated students. Well done to the entire team of EIS.”

About Lord David Evans

Lord David Evans (born 30 November 1942) is a British publisher, entrepreneur and philanthropist. As a Member of the House of Lords, he sits as a Labour peer and also holds a number of chairmanships that span across printing, business consultancy, charity and healthcare. Lord Evans was a Trustee of the Royal Air Force Museum and is a Director of the Royal Air Force Museum Trading Company. He also serves as chairman of the Institute of Collaborative Working. He currently serves as Senior Advisor to Ron Wahid, Chairman of Arcanum Global, a global strategic intelligence company and a subsidiary of Magellan Investment Holdings.

