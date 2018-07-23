23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
- JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
- Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
- MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
- UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
- Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
- After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
- Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
- Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
- BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Lorry cleaner dies after stone pelting on vehicle in Palakkad
Covai Post Network
July 23, 2018
Kochi: A lorry cleaner Mubarak Basha of Mettupalayam died after miscreants pelted stones at the vehicle in Palakkad today.
The vegetable-laden lorry was going to Chengannur when the attack occurred, police said.
While there were reports that the attack was carried out by supporters of lorry strike, the lorry owners federation has denied it, saying the charges were baseless.
Basha suffered injuries in the attack that took place near Walayar in the wee hours when the lorry tried to speed away.
All India Motor Transport Congress is on strike against increase in diesel price and insurance premium.
The Kerala Lorry Owners Federation had also joined the strike.