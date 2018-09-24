  • Download mobile app

24 Sep 2018

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Wins USD 40 Million Engineering Content Management (ECM) Deal in Europe

by businesswireindia.com

September 24, 2018

Business Wire India
L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has won a multi-year deal to provide digital content management services to a leading technology company’s industrial products segment.
 
The deal is expected to run for a period of 5 years with an aggregate revenue potential of USD 40 million, covering Engineering Content Management (ECM) programs in the US and European regions.
 
LTTS will leverage centers in Europe, US & India while assuming complete ownership and talent to manage content for all current and future product suites for the customer. This would include technical design specifications, diagnostic solutions for service engineers and product training for customers & engineers, thereby supporting the entire ECM cycle from product conceptualization to developing digital content platforms.
 
“With engineering content becoming one of the cornerstones of digital transformation, this deal win highlights LTTS’ consulting capabilities to key customers in the US & European markets. LTTS will provide expertise and support in building content management capabilities with the help of new technologies such as AI & Virtual Reality, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Source: Businesswire

