02 Dec 2019, Edition - 1602, Monday
L&T Technology Services Wins Avionics Contract From Airbus

by businesswireindia.com

December 2, 2019

Business Wire India
L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics S/W Development, V&V (Validation & Verification) and Data Analytics. The win has been a direct result of LTTS’ years of expertise in the aviation space and the company’s timely investment in cutting-edge technologies.
 
LTTS’ distinct advantage in the aerospace landscape includes ITAR (International Traffic in Arms) Compliance & CEMILAC (The Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification) Certified State-of-art facilities, strong global customer base, robust lab & testing infrastructure and strategic alliances with Fortune 500 companies.
 
Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services commented, “The new-age business opportunities in aviation sector call for a transformative approach including fresh ideas, elaborate evaluation of best-fit technology solution and capability to accelerate business growth through innovation. We are pleased that Airbus India has chosen LTTS to deliver on all these aspects. We look forward to co-developing innovations in the aviation space and ushering in newer benchmarks of industry excellence.”
Source: Businesswire

