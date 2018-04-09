  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
09 Apr 2018, Edition - 1000, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • More than 225 artists, 80 percent of them women, volunteered to paint the station free of cost
  • Crude bomb blast at Dum Dum railway line, 1 injured in bomb explosion, 10 crude bombs recovered so far
  • Before the PNB scam broke, Nirav Modi and Choksi left India with their families. A case was registered against them soon after
  • Cong calls for day-long fast to promote peace and harmony, BJP releases video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast
  • Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP announces first list of 72 candidates
  • Bitcoins in India have been trading at more than Rs 10 lakh each, while people are investing amounts ranging from Rs 3,000 to several lakhs of rupees

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company

by businesswireindia.com

April 9, 2018

Business Wire India
L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering R&D services company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil Exploration Company, valued at more than $20 million in the first year.

LTTS’ geospatial and digital expertise will enable rapid conversion of historical Geoscience content into the digital domain by leveraging sophisticated automation utilities. This will provide geoscientists with improved data availability, enhancing the speed and efficiency of analysis and evaluation. LTTS will work in collaboration with group company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on this engagement.

This deal re-affirms LTTS’ technology investment strategy for its flagship customers and ensures its position as a leading partner among top ER&D service providers by capitalizing on the rapidly changing digital shifts in the Oil and Gas industry.

“Combining our Hydrocarbon heritage, geospatial domain understanding and our digital engineering expertise, we are ideally positioned to help ExxonMobil in this initiative. Our solutions will provide geoscientists accelerated insights into their subsurface data. This in turn maximizes asset utilization, minimizes data preparation time and reduces total cost of ownership,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited. 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿