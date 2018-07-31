Lucknow Public School Opens Admission for Degree Courses Across Globe

by newsvoir.com

Lucknow Public School (LPS) came into existence in 1983 and is not only one of the most prestigious educational institutions of the state of U.P. but the whole of India. In a recent survey LPS ranked 12th across India. LPS was founded by Mr. S. P. Singh, a man of great vision and an educationist of great repute, who established the school with the objective of providing quality education to young minds and help them grow into a complete person. Over the years LPS grew not only in reputation but also established new branches enhancing its commendable track record of quality education. Recently they inaugurated a branch in New Delhi. Under the able guidance and inspiration of the founder manager, S. P. Singh, the institution made spectacular progress and within a short span of time became well known for its brilliance as well as that of its students who brought glory to the institution and to themselves. Its brilliant students crack the tough competitions like IIT JEE, NEET, SCRA, IAS, PCS, IPS, IRS, IES, CAT, CLAT, SAT, NDA, CDS, Banking and Railways and so on every year. Its students are working in different sectors in India and abroad in esteemed positions on lucrative packages. Under Mr. S. P. Singh’s leadership LPS opened a degree college called Lucknow Public College of Professional Studies (LPCPS) with same mission and vision.



LPCPS came in to existence in the year 2009. It has now gradually established itself as an institution of repute striving to be a global leader in graduation education. It’s mission to ensure quality in graduate education, advocate for the academic and professional development of graduate students, advance intellectual communication and scholarship across disciplines, and promote cultural diversity, scholarly integrity, and inclusivity. With its ever broadening reach and rapidly growing community LPCPS management has decided to open up admissions for international students in graduation courses.



LPCPS oﬀers a wide choice of well-established UG programs, built upon our long standing academic goals. All the programs they oﬀer are aﬃliated to University of Lucknow and follow strict pattern established by UGC. They believe in enriching learning by developing distinctive, exciting and innovative modules that combine academic excellence with exceptional student experience and appropriate learning resources. All programs are three-year degree courses and carry weightage established by University of Lucknow. LPCPS teaches the syllabus set by the University and Mark sheets and Degrees are provided by Lucknow University only. We have students from all over Uttar Pradesh and other states of India and few from abroad too.



LPCPS offers courses such as

1. Professional courses

B.B.A – Bachelor of Business Administration

B.Com. (Hons) – Hons. program in Bachelor of Commerce

B.A.J.M.C – Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication

B.C.A – Bachelor of Computer Application









2. Regular courses

B.Sc. (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) – Bachelor of Science

B.Com. – Bachelor of Commerce







On the occasion, Mr. S. P. Singh – Founder Manager and Former Member of the Legislative Council of UP State said, "Quality education is the dire need of all times but quality should be understood in terms of meaningful adjustment in the society. We experiment with the most effective teaching practices. Students are trained to learn through interaction with various aspects of life. We maintain the most effective teaching approaches, techniques, ideologies, and ambiance. Innovations and their adaptation to specific circumstances are to be encouraged to a greater degree. Understanding Lucknow demographics and analyzing our strengths we have started admissions for international students. Lucknow is the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Our city is also a hub of education and research, there is a huge scope for career opportunities available to the students and working professionals. The connectedness of the city with Delhi and the National Capital region makes the city one of the most attractive options for Corporate recruiters to scout for talent."



Mr. S. P. Singh – Founder Manager and Former Member of the Legislative Council of UP State



LPCPS touches its students’ lives in a positive manner so that they leave its portals with the knowledge and understanding to temper a harmonious vision and the true spirit of service. We also have plans to foray in to post graduation studies in the near future and also open branch in Dubai. Our objective is to make our students highly employable, worthy and skilled so that they can have better tomorrows and our aim is to groom business leader’s independent thinkers and decision makers who strive to make a difference to the lives of their fellow human beings.



About Lucknow Public School

LPCPS is one of the most coveted colleges for admission for Degree Programs in the Northern India. The institute brings together knowledge, research and industry experience in one place and confers upon its graduates, professional degrees which are recognized globally. Recently a National Level Job Fair was organized at LPCPS, which brought 520+ placements. The professional degrees offered after the successful completion of the undergraduate programs are certified by UGC, the statutory body overseeing the running of universities and colleges in India. The degrees are affiliated to the University of Lucknow, one of the oldest government owned institutions of Indian higher education. LPCPS boasts of having eminent personalities from Industry background as well as academia background among its board. Their experience and expertise in their respective domains was one of the main reasons why LPCPS attained its professional reputation in a short time. LPCPS is established and managed by Lucknow Public Educational Society in the city of Lucknow. The society has made its name in the Indian subcontinent as a brand ambassador and a stalwart in the field of education. The strategic decision by the society to establish LPCPS as a sprawling campus in the posh and fast developed zone of Gomti Nagar made sure that, the teachers and students are able to enjoy the huge lush green setting and a panoramic location in a peaceful and conducive environment.

