Luxembourg’s Reference Programme to Support Start-ups Now Also Covers the Space Sector

Led by the Ministry of the Economy, Fit 4 Start is Luxembourg’s national reference programme dedicated to support high potential start-ups by giving them access to early-stage financing and personalised coaching. Until now, Fit 4 Start only addressed Luxembourg and international start-ups in the ICT and in the HealthTech sector twice a year.

Managed by Luxinnovation, Luxembourg’s national innovation agency, the programme is now opening up to space and more particularly to the downstream sector of value-added applications and services developed from space-based data combined or not with data from other sources, whether airborne, in-situ or from social networks.

Thus, at the end of the next call for applications, 5 start-ups of the space sector will be selected, alongside 10 companies active in ICT and 5 in health technologies. Applications can be submitted online until noon on 16 August 2019. The selected start-ups will have access to:

a 16-week programme including coaching and weekly follow-up by Lean Start-Up experts;

collaborative workspaces within an incubator in Luxembourg;

the possibility of benefiting from the services of other actors supporting start-ups in Luxembourg;

a grant of 50,000 euros.

An additional grant of 100,000 euros is offered by the Ministry of the Economy to start-ups that successfully complete the programme and raise at least 50,000 euros of private capital.

The selected start-ups from the space sector will also benefit from Premium access to the data centre of the Luxemboug Space Agency, that is the national entry point to data products of the Copernicus Sentinel constellation.

