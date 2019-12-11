Lyla Blanc Launches Naughty Girl A New Range of Captivating Perfumes for Women

Reflector of the heart, perfume is an intimate object. To leave a good impression and to surround ourselves with a pleasing, lingering scent, Lyla Blanc, the house of contemporary perfumes and mesmerizing scents has launched a new range of fragrance titled 'Naughty Girl'. The Naughty Girl range, which deals with the exciting range of perfumes and deodorants, was recently unveiled at an event in Mumbai by none other than Commando actress Adah Sharma along with Arif Fazlani, Managing Director at Lyla Blanc.

Adah Sharma at the launch of Naughty Girl – Lyla Blanc's new range of fragrance

With the whiff of chemistry, this launch introduces a collective range of deodorants and Eau De Parfum that resembles varied concoction of vivid facets and colourful personalities of women kind – exuberant and flavoursome. Just like a modern day woman, Naughty Girl collection is inspired by real women who break taboos, scent of womanhood that speaks about breaking stereotypes, tells tales of fearless and bold episodes through its lingering identical scent. The launch ranges from everyday essential deodorants, workout tints to special something's for the events and parties – the fragrances collect different moods of women for their different endeavours.

The perfumes under this range are packed in stunning pop bottles that depicts the spirit of women and their many moods in colours and designs. The sleek design of the perfumes provides an aesthetic that matches everyday women and encompasses the essence of Lyla Blanc’s classic, confident and refreshing profile. Naughty Girl range includes Perfumes and Deodrants – the captivating fragrances release the freshness of decadent flowers like wild rose, jasmine, tuberose, lavender, etc. combined with the alluring notes of vanilla, amber, musk, orange honey and more. The touch of woody and citrusy base envelops a warmth and earthy connect reminiscent of the women of today.

Mumbai Launch helped to present Lyla Blanc at the cutting edge of the Indian Fragrances market. Prolonged dedication of creating quality product in the international markets, Lyla Blanc has been delighting the customers with their artful blending of aromatic substances resulting in bespoke perfumery for both men and women. Besides, with its affordable range for premium section, Lyla Blanc is becoming the limelight for world-class fragrances available in the Indian Market.

Arif Fazlani, Managing Director – Lyla Blanc says, “I was inspired by the lifestyle and essence of everyday women who create inspiring stories and express themselves with an edge. These subtle aromatic fragrances that tell their story!” Curated tastefully for homemakers to the boss ladies, travellers, artists, fashion divas, athletes and every woman who lives an inspiring story!

The Naughty Girl collection by Lyla Blanc is born to create elegant and opulent Fashion, uplifting Charm, refreshing Summer to Blooming Blue, Brown Beach, Miles in Gold, Bonjour and Namaste – there is something for everyone. Let's celebrate one's scented slogan with the latest range of Naughty Girl which is now available at Lyla Blanc India. Website – www.lylablanc.in. For more details, call on Toll free number – 1800 220 022 or WhatsApp number – 6262326262.