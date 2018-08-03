M P Birla Cement’s 3rd Annual Channel Partner’s Conference Buniyad – Rishton Ki

by newsvoir.com

M P Birla Cement’s third National Channel Partners’ Conference, Buniyad – Rishton Ki, was grander than ever this time. After two successful national gatherings at Hyderabad and Mumbai, this time the national capital was the home for the Meet. The two-day event at Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi, was an experience to remember for the dealers. A total of 800 guests attended the event, including dealers, CFAs and Company officials.





The array of M P Birla Cement Brands at M P Birla Cement’s 3rd Annual Channel Partner’s Conference, in New Delhi



Recently at New Delhi, the entire team was taken on a trip to the Indian cultural theme park, Kingdom of Dreams. There the guests enjoyed the Bollywood musical, Zangoora, and a sumptuous meal at the famous Culture Gully.



The main event took place the next evening at the Pullman Banquet Hall. The technological marvel of the 270-degree projection screen was the main attraction, justifying the theme of the event – Towards Better Future. Shri Sandip Ranjan Ghose, Executive President, Marketing & Corporate Development, addressing the gathering, said the credo of Syt Madhav Prasadji Birla, “Heart & Strength”, was being reflected in the initiatives taken by Birla Corporation Limited.



The evening of Rewards, Recognition & Recreation greeted the best-performing dealers with awards and a grand honour on stage. Five categories of awards were handed over to 43 dealers. These were: M P Birla Samman, M P Birla Naya Sitara, M P Birla Anmol, M P Birla Shaurya and M P Birla Samrat. The performance of the award-winning dealers was exemplary and worth recognition.



Shri Pracheta Majumdar, Wholetime Director designated as Chief Management Advisor, addressed the dealers. He emphasized that product quality, service and coordination among the larger M P Birla Cement family would be the key differentiators in the days to come. The two super-premium M P Birla Cement brands, Perfect Plus and Ultimate Ultra, were formally introduced on the occasion.



Shri Suvadip Ghosh Mazumdar, Vice President, Marketing, announced the launch of “Armaan Nirman”, the influencer app, for contractors, dealers and retailers of M P Birla Cement. Three AVs, a corporate film, one on the M P Birla Cement Perfect Plus brand and another on the marketing initiatives of the M P Birla Cement, were presented during three intervals.



The star-studded evening was hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala, eminent television actor, anchor and dancer, with much elan. The performances included a rib-tickling two-part comedy act by Sunil Grover as Rinku Bhabi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, mesmerizing dance acts by the renowned Zenith Dance Company and last, but not the least, the famous Bollywood vocalist Sunidhi Chauhan's power-packed show, till the close of the event. The guests enjoyed the after-party with a gala dinner and a promise to meet next year.



It’s indeed going to be etched in the memory for a long time.

