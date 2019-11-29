MAAC Hosted One of its Largest 3D Animation VFX Seminar

MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics), the dominant leader and a forerunner in high-end 3D animation & VFX training, recently organized one of its largest Media & Entertainment seminar at the prestigious Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from over 2500 students & 100+ participants from the industry in Mumbai who came together under one roof to witness ‘MAAC Manifest’ – one of the largest 3D Animation & VFX seminar series to be conducted across the country. The first leg, having concluded in Mumbai.

Mr. Pravir Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd. at MAAC Manifest

Seasoned Industry professionals representing two of India’s leading studios volunteered to conduct ground breaking sessions on the use of Visual Effects in films & cinemas.

Mr. Ram Warrier, Business Head, MAAC

The audience was spellbound when Dalbir Singh – CG Supervisor from DNeg – India showcased the making of Academy Award winning film – First Man and also further went on to narrate his rich experience of working on other Hollywood VFX blockbuster films like Avengers Endgame, Men in Black, Venom, Deadpool 2, to name a few.

MAAC Manifest 2019

Another leading studio yFX (a division of Yashraj Film Studios), represented by Deepal Dass – VFX Supervisor, mesmerized the students with an interesting session on Visual effects breakdown on Bollywood’s recent National award winning film “Uri”, while also showcasing the exciting work behind the making of Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs of Hindostan and many more.

The massive crowd broke into a thunderous applause when both these speakers, in the course of their sessions, revealed that they are ex-students of MAAC who over a decade ago were part of a similar audience while studying at MAAC.

The high point of the event was the felicitation of about 100 alumni of MAAC, who are today working in India’s leading studios & production houses. These ex-students of MAAC were extremely thrilled to come back to their alma mater, and share their wonderful journey from being a student at MAAC to now being an industry professional.

Talking about MAAC Manifest, Mr. Pravir Arora – Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd., quoted, “The Media & Entertainment Industry which today is growing at a rapid rate, is no longer looked at as an unconventional career. Especially over the last 3 years, a career in Media & Entertainment is fast becoming mainstream with significant youth opting for the same. Some of our proud alumni, (100+) who shared the stage with us at MAAC Manifest event testify creating a glorious mark for themselves in this industry. We are truly honored to have their body of work presented to our current students, the young pursuers in this field. MAAC Manifest is aimed at giving our students, a much needed industry exposure, help them pick up the right skills and present a networking opportunity.”

Mr. Ram Warrier – Business Head, MAAC, delighted with the overwhelming turnout at the event, commented, “MAAC has always been at the forefront of providing industry based training for VFX, Animation and Multimedia with ‘opportunities for students’ as the core objective. Such initiatives have helped students build a strong understanding about the industry trends. Listening to the different views of the leading industry stalwarts offers our students an edgy advantage of understanding the subtle nuances of the work; also a holistic picture aids them to plan their careers better.”

While regularly training students in various aspects of Media & Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, Multimedia & Broadcast, MAAC believes that initiatives & platforms such as MAAC Manifest plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the Media & Entertainment Industry.

