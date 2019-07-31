Maaza Brings a ‘Mangolicious’ Contest to Delight Super Singer Fans in Tamil Nadu

Business Wire India
Maaza, one of the most loved and iconic mango beverages in India is all set to provide moments of indulgence to consumers in Tamil Nadu. The brand has launched special bottles with Super Singer labels that give lucky winners a chance to watch the Super Singer Finale Live by playing a ‘Mangolicious game’.
Participants can login at www.coke2home.com/maaza/
using their mobile number. Post completion of the registration steps, they have to fill in the code visible on Maaza bottles of net quantity 600ml, 1.2L and 1.5L to earn Maaza coins which will allow them to start their gaming experience. The game displays a variety of mangoes falling on the screen. Players have to squeeze the golden mangoes using the tap gesture to progress in the game and earn points. For every golden mango, they earn 50 points. Additionally, the game has 30 multiple-choice questions based on Maaza or Super Singer, which the players must answer to progress in the game and earn bonus points. Players who make it to the top 100 will win a Maaza hamper, while one lucky winner will get the opportunity to watch Super Singer Finale live. Winners will be selected every week. The contest is open till September 30, 2019 only for consumers in Tamil Nadu.
Commenting on the innovative contest, Srideep Kesavan, Director – Juices, Coca-Cola India, said
, “Super Singer is one-of-its-kind singing reality show and we are excited to kick-off this contest to provide a delightful experience to fans in Tamil Nadu. Our aim is to build deeper engagement with the consumers by providing them numerous opportunities to sit back and unwind with Maaza, while they indulge in a mangolicious gaming journey.”
As the next step in Maaza’s journey towards becoming a USD 1 billion home-grown mango juice brand by 2023, Maaza is transforming into a Master brand bringing in different variants of mango Indulgence for different moments. Launched in the 1970s, Maaza has an impressive heritage and has been the most loved mango juice beverage in the country for over 42 years now.
